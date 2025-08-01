Onward Technologies, a digital engineering services provider, has announced the strategic relocation of its UK office to Birmingham and its Germany office to Munich. These offices bring Onward Tech's teams closer to its Transportation Mobility clients, reinforcing its commitment to delivering value where innovation is happening fastest.

"The new offices in the UK and Germany reflect our global strategy of investing in Europe and the positive momentum we're witnessing for our technical capabilities and services. This expansion is a testament to our focus on combining global scale with local agility," said Jigar Mehta, Managing Director, Onward Technologies.

Onward Tech partners with automotive and industrial equipment manufacturers to accelerate digital engineering programs through its global delivery model. With growing demand for offshore services across Europe, the company is investing rapidly to support clients' transformation agendas. Onward Tech is committed to investing further in Europe and has plans to initiate local hiring in the region.

Being close to its clients enables Onward Tech to respond swiftly to dynamic client imperatives and mirror these in its solution approach. The company's India operations include dedicated offshore delivery centers and labs in Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. These centers offer its clients offshore leverage and access to an expert talent pool across digital, embedded, and mechanical engineering services.

Automotive and industrial equipment manufacturers are undergoing major shifts in product development, focusing on alternative powertrains, autonomous mobility, Industry 4.0, and AI/ML-driven R&D. Onward Tech remains deeply aligned with these priorities, helping clients digitalize the product lifecycle, adopt platform-based development, and unlock new revenue streams through differentiated features.

About Onward Technologies

Onward Technologies (BSE: 517536) (NSE: ONWARDTEC) is a software outsourcing company specializing in digital and ER&D services. We help global OEMs improve speed to market, accelerate innovation, and maximize returns on their R&D investments. Headquartered in Mumbai, India, we are also an employer of choice driving positive change as a responsible corporate citizen. With over 2,500 employees across 12 offices in 6 countries and offshore development centers in India, we support multiple businesses in Transportation, Mobility, Industrial Products, Heavy Machinery and Healthcare verticals. For more information, please visit www.onwardgroup.com.

