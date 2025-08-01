Queensland, AU, Aug 1, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Queensland's most significant International Education and Training (IET) and Research and Innovation (R&I) trade mission has taken to the global stage, with 38 of the state's leading institutions and companies visiting World Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan in July.Led by Minister for Finance, Trade, Employment and Training, Ros Bates, the delegation was advancing Queensland's global footprint through high-level meetings in Taiwan and Japan, culminating in a showcase at Expo 2025.The visit follows the release of the Queensland-Japan Trade and Investment Strategy 2025-2028, which outlines practical steps to grow collaboration in education, research and commercialisation, matching Queensland's strengths with Japan's future needs.At the Australia Pavilion at Expo 2025, Minister Bates hosted a major Queensland reception with Japan government representatives, alumni, and education leaders.This trade mission shows Queensland's renewed commitment to international engagement, with a focus on building collaborative research partnerships, expanding student mobility, and promoting the Study Queensland brand to meet demand in Asia.This was Minister Bates' second international trade mission to Japan, after visits to India, Korea, China and Hong Kong, and Singapore.International education remains Queensland's biggest services export, worth $6.85 billion and supporting around 30,000 jobs. In 2024, more than 157,000 international students from 160 countries studied in Queensland."We're reinforcing Queensland's reputation as a reliable economic partner, and a favorable destination for international students and research and innovation," Minister Bates said."Queensland is open for learning, open for business, and ready to lead."Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan (www.expo2025.or.jp/en/) runs from April 13 - October 13, 2025.Contact: Illka Gobius, Pinpoint PR, illka@pinpointpr.sgSource: Trade+Investment QueenslandCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.