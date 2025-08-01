Australian Gas Light Co. (AGL) has reached a final investment decision on its 500 MW/2,000 MWh Tomago battery energy storage system (BESS) in Australia. It has selected Fluence as the project's delivery partner. From pv magazine Australia Energy group AGL has reached a final investment decision on the 500 MW/2,000 MWh Tomago BESS, which is located approximately 20 km northwest of Newcastle, New South Wales. It has appointed energy storage company Fluence to build the project. Construction on the AUD 800 million ($514 million) battery energy storage system will begin in late 2025. It is expected ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...