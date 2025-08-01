SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. Reports 2025 Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Results

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESS Newswire / August 1, 2025 / SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. ("SCI" or "Company") (OTCQB:SCIA), today reported financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2025.

Jeremy Young, President and Chief Executive Officer, said "We continued to address weak market conditions during the second quarter and adapted to those challenges by focusing on areas of our business we can control. As a result, gross margin improved and operating expenses were similar for the first six months and second quarter of 2025 compared to the same periods last year."

Mr. Young added, "Two new products were launched in the second quarter of 2025, including an indium tin oxide product that offers customers total cost of ownership benefits and addresses increased interest in domestic manufacturing. The second one is a rotatable target which can be produced up to three meters in length. SCI has a patent for the bonding process of this product and this configuration enables customers to achieve higher utilization of the target's surface. We also recently ordered additional equipment to increase our rotatable manufacturing footprint."

Revenue

Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $7,109,536 versus $13,935,805 for the same period last year. Factors which contributed to the year-over-year decrease included product mix, lower raw material costs and lower volume. For the second quarter of 2025, revenue decreased to $3,609,304 from $5,532,710 a year ago due to product mix and lower volume.

Order backlog was $3.4 million at June 30, 2025, versus $2.9 million on the same date last year and $2.5 million at March 31, 2025.

Gross profit

Gross profit of $2,230,971 for the first half of 2025 was 20% below $2,794,055 a year ago due to lower volume and lower raw material costs. For the second quarter of 2025, gross profit decreased 16% to $1,158,157 from $1,378,939 for the same period last year due to lower volume.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses totaled $1,572,625 for six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $1,590,589 a year ago. Higher professional fees, consulting services, staff, and compensation expenses in the first half of this year were more than offset by lower R&D expense for research materials and supplies. For the second quarter of 2025, operating expenses were $802,350 versus $793,741 the prior year. Increased staff and compensation expenses for the 2025 period were primarily offset by lower R&D expense.

Net interest income

Net interest income increased approximately 17% to $213,810 for the first half of 2025 from $183,517 a year ago. For the second quarter of 2025, net interest income increased 20% to $115,680 versus $96,461 for the same period in 2024. Both periods in 2025 benefited from higher cash and cash equivalents plus investment in marketable securities.

Income taxes

Income tax expense decreased 37% to $197,980 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from $315,153 a year ago. For the second quarter of 2025, income tax expense decreased 31% to $107,028 from $155,153 for the same period last year. The Company's effective tax rate was 22.7% for the first six months of 2025 and 2024. For the second quarters of 2025 and 2024, the effective tax rate was 22.7% and 22.8%, respectively.

Net income

Net income was $674,176 for the first six months of 2025 compared to $1,071,830 a year ago. For the second quarter of 2025, net income was $364,459 versus $526,506 last year. Lower gross profit for the six month and three-month periods ended June 30, 2025, was partially offset by lower income tax expense and higher net interest income. Net income per diluted share was $0.15 for the first six months of 2025 versus $0.23 in 2024, and $0.08 compared to $0.12 for the second quarter of 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents were $7,970,668 at June 30, 2025, an increase of 18% compared to $6,753,403 at December 31, 2024. The Company's investment in marketable securities was $3,249,000 at June 30, 2025, versus $2,758,478 at 2024 year-end, an 18% increase.

Debt outstanding

The Company had no debt outstanding at June 30, 2025, or December 31, 2024, respectively.

About SCI Engineered Materials, Inc.

SCI Engineered Materials is a global supplier and manufacturer of advanced materials for PVD thin film applications and works closely with end users and OEMs to develop innovative, customized solutions. Additional information is available at www.sciengineeredmaterials.com or follow SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. at:

Contact: Robert Lentz

(614) 439-6006

SCI ENGINEERED MATERIALS, INC.

BALANCE SHEETS

ASSETS JUNE 30, DECEMBER 31, 2025 2024 (UNAUDITED) Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,970,668 $ 6,753,403 Investments - marketable securities, short term - 509,478 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts 627,166 775,288 Inventories 1,077,722 1,432,914 Prepaid purchase orders and expenses 208,534 238,834 Total current assets 9,884,090 9,709,917 Property and Equipment, at cost 10,088,632 9,904,028 Less accumulated depreciation (7,810,882 ) (7,632,946 ) Property and equipment, net 2,277,750 2,271,082 Investments, net - marketable securities, long term 3,249,000 2,249,000 Right of use asset, net 1,152,790 1,236,572 Other assets 63,927 66,394 Total other assets 4,465,717 3,551,966 TOTAL ASSETS $ 16,627,557 $ 15,532,965 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Operating lease, short term $ 193,566 $ 174,863 Accounts payable 536,914 419,209 Customer deposits 858,124 337,873 Accrued expenses 350,418 532,260 Total current liabilities 1,939,022 1,464,205 Deferred tax liability 122,527 121,649 Operating lease, long term 959,224 1,061,709 Total liabilities 3,020,773 2,647,563 Total Shareholders' Equity 13,606,784 12,885,402 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 16,627,557 $ 15,532,965

SCI ENGINEERED MATERIALS, INC.

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED) THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 3,609,304 $ 5,532,710 $ 7,109,536 $ 13,935,805 Cost of revenue 2,451,147 4,153,771 4,878,565 11,141,750 Gross profit 1,158,157 1,378,939 2,230,971 2,794,055 General and administrative expense 549,540 467,573 1,097,361 949,834 Research and development expense 107,374 174,630 209,641 359,865 Marketing and sales expense 145,436 151,538 265,623 280,890 Income from operations 355,807 585,198 658,346 1,203,466 Interest income, net 115,680 96,461 213,810 183,517 Income before provision for income taxes 471,487 681,659 872,156 1,386,983 Income tax expense 107,028 155,153 197,980 315,153 NET INCOME $ 364,459 $ 526,506 $ 674,176 $ 1,071,830 Earnings per share - basic and diluted Income per common share Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.12 $ 0.15 $ 0.24 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.12 $ 0.15 $ 0.23 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 4,574,686 4,539,549 4,571,425 4,537,175 Diluted 4,578,926 4,569,288 4,575,729 4,566,831

SCI ENGINEERED MATERIALS, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 AND 2024

(UNAUDITED) 2025 2024 CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN): Operating activities $ 1,923,241 $ 847,503 Investing activities (705,976 ) (287,926 ) Financing activities - (41,095 ) NET INCREASE IN CASH 1,217,265 518,482 CASH - Beginning of period 6,753,403 5,673,994 CASH - End of period $ 7,970,668 $ 6,192,476

