Seres Group Co.,Ltd.: FORTUNE ANNOUNCED FORTUNE CHINA 500 RANKINGS, SERES HAD THE BIGGEST LEAP IN 2025 RANKINGS DRIVEN BY AITO BRAND GROWTH

SERES fastest-rising company of Fortune China 2025, outpacing peers in China's competitive NEV market.

CHONGQING, China, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SERES has emerged as this year's biggest mover on the 2025 Fortune China 500 list, vaulting to 169th place, a jump of 235 spots from last year's 404th position. This dramatic rise underscores SERES' rapid growth in the highly competitive new energy vehicle (NEV) market. In 2024, SERES' revenue surged to RMB 145.2 billion (approx. US$20.2 billion), up 305% year on year, while net profit attributable to shareholders reached RMB 5.95 billion. The company's annual NEV sales reached 420,000 units, an increase of more than 182%, driving its gross profit margin for the NEV business to 26.21%-a new record high.

Fortune highlighted that amid rapid NEV sector growth and intensifying competition, SERES' success was driven by its close collaboration with partners, enabling continuous product innovation and operational excellence.

AITO Brand Fuels Growth

AITO, the luxury NEV brand founded in 2021, has been a core growth driver. In just 40 months, AITO achieved over 700,000 cumulative deliveries, setting a new record for delivery speed among luxury NEV brands in China including over 200,000 units delivered of the flagship model AITO M9 and deliveries of the recently launched AITO M8 already surpassing 40,000 units. In addition, the new AITO M7 series has maintained its position as the top-selling model in the highly competitive RMB 300,000 (approx. US$42,000) segment from 2024 to the present, setting a new record for Chinese luxury new energy brands.

These milestones demonstrate the brand's ability to deliver advanced intelligent luxury experiences while accelerating its expansion in both domestic and overseas markets. With its strong manufacturing capabilities, deep collaboration on intelligent vehicle technologies, and a growing product portfolio, SERES is well-positioned to further strengthen its leadership in China's NEV market and make significant strides globally.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fortune-announced-fortune-china-500-rankings-seres-had-the-biggest-leap-in-2025-rankings-driven-by-aito-brand-growth-302519625.html