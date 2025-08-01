Push Button Trading Acquires Down2Trade, Rebrands as "Options Pilot"

FRANKLIN, TN / ACCESS Newswire / August 1, 2025 / Push Button Trading, a leader in trading automation and educational tools, announced today its acquisition of Down2Trade, a Florida-based options trading education company. As part of the strategic move, the acquired brand has been rebranded as Options Pilot, now lives at www.OptionsPilot.co .

The acquisition expands Push Button Trading's reach into the growing market of retail and professional traders looking for simple, scalable options strategies that can be executed with minimal time commitment.

Options Pilot is now the dedicated platform under Push Button Trading for delivering:

Step-by-step options trading education

Credit spread options strategy training

Tools designed for busy professionals, including pilots, business travelers, and part-time traders

A community-focused approach to learning and growing account consistency

"We wanted to brand Options Pilot for people who want real life results from options trading from smaller trading accounts - without quitting their job or staring at charts all day," said Matt DeLong, CEO of Push Button Trading. "This acquisition allows us to serve an even broader audience looking for practical, risk-managed ways to grow capital."

The Options Pilot service is designed around a proven system of 1-2 trades per week, with an emphasis on high-probability credit spreads, small account accessibility (starting at $3,000), and education that grows with the trader.

The platform offers a 30-day money-back guarantee to ensure satisfaction and confidence for new users.

About Options Pilot

Options Pilot, a brand owned by Push Button Trading, provides step-by-step options trading education and premium trade alert services for busy professionals. Designed for individuals who want to generate consistent income without day trading, Options Pilot focuses on credit spreads, small-account strategies, and real-time alerts that take just minutes to follow.

With a mission to simplify trading for those who live life on the go - including pilots, business travelers, and part-time traders - Options Pilot blends real-world practicality with structured risk management. The platform offers a low time commitment system, ongoing education, weekly Q&A support, and a 30-day money-back guarantee for new members.

Learn more at: www.OptionsPilot.co

SOURCE: Push Button Trading

