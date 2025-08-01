Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 01.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Welt unter Strom: Wie Kupfer zum strategisch wichtigsten Metall der Erde wurde
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
01.08.2025 15:02 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Push Button Trading Acquires Down2Trade, Rebrands as "Options Pilot"

FRANKLIN, TN / ACCESS Newswire / August 1, 2025 / Push Button Trading, a leader in trading automation and educational tools, announced today its acquisition of Down2Trade, a Florida-based options trading education company. As part of the strategic move, the acquired brand has been rebranded as Options Pilot, now lives atwww.OptionsPilot.co.

The acquisition expands Push Button Trading's reach into the growing market of retail and professional traders looking for simple, scalable options strategies that can be executed with minimal time commitment.

Options Pilot is now the dedicated platform under Push Button Trading for delivering:

  • Step-by-step options trading education

  • Credit spread options strategy training

  • Tools designed for busy professionals, including pilots, business travelers, and part-time traders

  • A community-focused approach to learning and growing account consistency

"We wanted to brand Options Pilot for people who want real life results from options trading from smaller trading accounts - without quitting their job or staring at charts all day," said Matt DeLong, CEO of Push Button Trading. "This acquisition allows us to serve an even broader audience looking for practical, risk-managed ways to grow capital."

The Options Pilot service is designed around a proven system of 1-2 trades per week, with an emphasis on high-probability credit spreads, small account accessibility (starting at $3,000), and education that grows with the trader.

The platform offers a 30-day money-back guarantee to ensure satisfaction and confidence for new users.

About Options Pilot

Options Pilot, a brand owned by Push Button Trading, provides step-by-step options trading education and premium trade alert services for busy professionals. Designed for individuals who want to generate consistent income without day trading, Options Pilot focuses on credit spreads, small-account strategies, and real-time alerts that take just minutes to follow.

With a mission to simplify trading for those who live life on the go - including pilots, business travelers, and part-time traders - Options Pilot blends real-world practicality with structured risk management. The platform offers a low time commitment system, ongoing education, weekly Q&A support, and a 30-day money-back guarantee for new members.

Learn more at:www.OptionsPilot.co

Contact Information

Matt Delong
CEO
hello@pushbuttontrading.co

.

SOURCE: Push Button Trading



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/push-button-trading-acquires-down2trade-rebrands-as-%e2%80%9coptions-pilot%e2%80%9d-1051850

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.