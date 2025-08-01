Anzeige
Die Welt unter Strom: Wie Kupfer zum strategisch wichtigsten Metall der Erde wurde
01.08.2025 15:02 Uhr
MMCI Holdings Inc.: International Wholesale Supply Acquires Direct Store Delivery Division of Mid-America Distribution

Strategic acquisition expands IWS's Midwest footprint and strengthens its service to Travel Center, Grocery, and Convenience Store markets

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI / ACCESS Newswire / August 1, 2025 / International Wholesale Supply, a nationwide distributor with over 40 years of experience in full-service merchandising for travel centers and convenience stores, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Mid-America Distribution's Direct to Store delivery division, based in Dodge Center, Minnesota.

MMCI Holdings Logo

MMCI Holdings Logo
Logo for MMCI Holdings and its subsidiaries, Matthews Book Company, McCoy Medical Supplies, International Wholesale Supply

"Mid America presents many growth opportunities, and we are excited to welcome them to the IWS team and into the MMCI Holdings Group of Companies," said Gedas Gudenas, CEO of MMCI Holdings. "We believe this division of Mid America is a great cultural and strategic fit as we continue expanding our service offerings across the Travel Center, Grocery, and Convenience Store markets."

About International Wholesale Supply

International Wholesale Supply, a division of MMCI Holdings, has been a trusted nationwide distributor serving the Convenience Store, Grocery, and Travel Center markets for over 40 years. IWS specializes in full-service merchandising and direct ship programs across a wide range of categories, including e-cigarettes, cellular accessories, sunglasses, general merchandise, giftware, apparel, hemp derivatives, and other trend-driven products.

About MMCI Companies

Founded in 1889, MMCI Holdings is one of the nation's oldest employee-owned corporations. Originally established as a distributor of health science books and information, MMCI has evolved into a trusted provider of essential services to medical campuses, convenience stores, grocery retailers, and travel centers nationwide. Guided by the motto "Your Success is Our Vision," MMCI is committed to delivering exemplary service to their customers, driving success for its vendor partners, and empowering their dedicated workforce.

About Mid America Distribution

Mid America Distribution has been a regional distributor of novelties and general merchandise to convenience stores throughout the Midwest with sales reps located throughout the Midwest to service their clients. This Direct Store Delivery division will now be operated by International Wholesale Supply from their centrally located distribution center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Mid America will maintain an office in Dodge Center, Minnesota and will continue to serve end-consumers through its online websites (midamerica.co, midamericashop.com, and shopiws.com) and marketplaces (eBay, Etsy, TikTok, Amazon).

Media Contact:
Gedas Gudenas, CEO
International Wholesale Supply
gedas@mmciholdings.com
shopiws.com

.

SOURCE: MMCI Holdings Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/international-wholesale-supply-acquires-direct-store-delivery-division-1055263

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
