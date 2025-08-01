RedChip Companies, Inc.: Atossa Therapeutics and Calidi Biotherapeutics Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 1, 2025 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American:CLDI) and Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATOS) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, August 2, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

CLDI: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/cldi_access

ATOS: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/atos_access

In an exclusive interview, Eric Poma, Ph.D., CEO of Calidi Biotherapeutics, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss Calidi's pioneering approach to precision genetic medicine, enabled by its proprietary RedTail platform-an engineered, systemically delivered viral therapy designed to reach metastatic sites and deliver genetic medicines to treat tumors. The platform cloaks potent genetic payloads, such as IL-15 superagonist, within a human-derived envelope, allowing the virus to evade immune detection and circulate throughout the body. Preclinical data showcased at AACR and ASCO demonstrated that a single dose of Calidi's lead candidate, CLD-401, not only eliminated metastatic tumors but also primed immune memory, offering the potential to prevent recurrence. With its scalable, non-integrating viral backbone and ability to deliver multiple genetic payloads, RedTail positions Calidi to address a vast oncology market projected to exceed $560 billion by 2033. The company is advancing toward IND filing in 2026, while exploring strategic pharma partnerships to support global commercialization. Calidi's capital-efficient business model, strengthened balance sheet, and next-generation pipeline targeting both cancer and autoimmune diseases highlight its strong potential to deliver value to shareholders.

Dr. Steven Quay, CEO of Atossa Therapeutics, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss Atossa's strategic approach to redefining breast cancer treatment through its lead clinical candidate, (Z)-endoxifen - a next-generation SERM with best-in-class potential. With a focus on metastatic breast cancer, where current therapies often fall short, Atossa is advancing multiple Phase 2 studies that demonstrate strong clinical activity, improved tolerability, and a favorable safety profile. The presentation will highlight recent progress across key development programs, upcoming milestones, and how the Company's differentiated science and capital-efficient model are designed to deliver both clinical impact and long-term shareholder value.

CLDI and ATOS are clients of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE American: CLDI) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of targeted therapies that can deliver genetic medicines to sites of disease. The company's proprietary Redtail platform represents a decade of development and expertise in designing viral vectors that can evade immune detection allowing for systemic delivery and distal sites of disease in oncology and, potentially, other indications. This advanced enveloped technology is intended to shield the virus from immune clearance, allowing virotherapy to effectively reach tumor sites, induce tumor lysis, and deliver potent gene therapies to metastatic locations.

The lead candidate from the Redtail platform, currently in IND-enabling studies, targets non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer, and other tumor types with high unmet medical need. Additionally, Calidi is developing protected virotherapies, in clinical-stage, for intratumoral and localized administration, focusing on a subset of injectable cancer indications.

Calidi Biotherapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.calidibio.com.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATOS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming breast cancer treatment through innovative science and patient-focused solutions. The company's lead product candidate, (Z)-endoxifen, is a highly potent SERM designed for use across the breast cancer spectrum, including prevention, neoadjuvant, adjuvant, and metastatic settings. Atossa is committed to advancing its robust clinical research programs to improve patient outcomes while creating sustainable value for shareholders. For more information, visit atossatherapeutics.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 33 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more. RedChip also offers RedChat, a proprietary AI-powered chatbot that analyzes SEC filings and corporate disclosures for all Nasdaq and NYSE-listed companies, giving investors instant, on-demand insights.

