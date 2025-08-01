China Senior Living Industry International Holding Corp.: Jiangsu Easypark Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire China Senior Living Industry International Holding Corporation

NANJING, CN / ACCESS Newswire / August 1, 2025 / Jiangsu Easypark Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., a leading provider of smart parking and new energy vehicle (NEV) charging infrastructure, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire China Senior Living Industry International Holding Corporation (OTC PINK:CHYL). The agreement was signed on July 29, 2025, with Mr. Jin Weiming representing Jiangsu Easypark.

This strategic transaction represents a key milestone in Jiangsu Easypark's global growth strategy, offering the company a platform to expand its international footprint, access U.S. capital markets, and accelerate deployment of its intelligent mobility solutions worldwide.

"The acquisition of CHYL underscores our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and long-term value creation," said Mr. Jin Weiming. "We are excited about the opportunities ahead as we integrate our operations and align our vision for a smarter, cleaner transportation future."

The acquisition is currently undergoing standard closing procedures and is subject to customary approvals. Upon completion, Jiangsu Easypark intends to consolidate its core assets into CHYL, creating a strengthened entity well-positioned to capitalize on growing global demand for smart city infrastructure.

As part of the post-transaction integration plan, CHYL's board of directors will be restructured. Mr. Jin Weiming is expected to be appointed as Chief Executive Officer, assuming full executive leadership of the combined company.

About Jiangsu Easypark Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Easypark is a technology-driven enterprise specializing in the development, construction, and operation of intelligent parking systems and NEV charging networks. The company serves a growing portfolio of municipalities, commercial centers, and transportation hubs throughout China, with a strategic focus on enabling smart mobility in urban environments.

