Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 01.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Welt unter Strom: Wie Kupfer zum strategisch wichtigsten Metall der Erde wurde
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
01.08.2025 15:02 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

China Senior Living Industry International Holding Corp.: Jiangsu Easypark Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire China Senior Living Industry International Holding Corporation

NANJING, CN / ACCESS Newswire / August 1, 2025 / Jiangsu Easypark Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., a leading provider of smart parking and new energy vehicle (NEV) charging infrastructure, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire China Senior Living Industry International Holding Corporation (OTC PINK:CHYL). The agreement was signed on July 29, 2025, with Mr. Jin Weiming representing Jiangsu Easypark.

This strategic transaction represents a key milestone in Jiangsu Easypark's global growth strategy, offering the company a platform to expand its international footprint, access U.S. capital markets, and accelerate deployment of its intelligent mobility solutions worldwide.

"The acquisition of CHYL underscores our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and long-term value creation," said Mr. Jin Weiming. "We are excited about the opportunities ahead as we integrate our operations and align our vision for a smarter, cleaner transportation future."

The acquisition is currently undergoing standard closing procedures and is subject to customary approvals. Upon completion, Jiangsu Easypark intends to consolidate its core assets into CHYL, creating a strengthened entity well-positioned to capitalize on growing global demand for smart city infrastructure.

As part of the post-transaction integration plan, CHYL's board of directors will be restructured. Mr. Jin Weiming is expected to be appointed as Chief Executive Officer, assuming full executive leadership of the combined company.

About Jiangsu Easypark Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Easypark is a technology-driven enterprise specializing in the development, construction, and operation of intelligent parking systems and NEV charging networks. The company serves a growing portfolio of municipalities, commercial centers, and transportation hubs throughout China, with a strategic focus on enabling smart mobility in urban environments.

Contact

Richard Chiang
rchiang8@gmail.com

SOURCE: China Senior Living Industry International Holding Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/agriculture/jiangsu-easypark-signs-definitive-agreement-to-acquire-china-senior-living-industry-int-1055414

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.