Freitag, 01.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Welt unter Strom: Wie Kupfer zum strategisch wichtigsten Metall der Erde wurde
01.08.2025
Desert Oasis Healthcare Offered Free Tdap Vaccines for Palm Springs Unified Students Ahead of Back-to-School Season

DOHC Helps PSUSD Students Get Ready for School with Free Vaccines

PALM SPRINGS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 1, 2025 / As students across the Coachella Valley prepare to head back to school, Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) was proud to support the Palm Springs Unified School District (PSUSD) in ensuring children are healthy and ready to learn. Free Tdap vaccinations were offered at PSUSD middle schools through July 31, helping families meet the immunization requirements before school resumes on August 6.

California State law mandates that all students entering 7th through 12th grade receive a Tdap booster vaccine prior to starting school. The Tdap vaccine offers protection against three serious diseases: tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis (also known as whooping cough).

"At DOHC, we're proud to partner with PSUSD to help families prevent serious illness and stay on top of required vaccines like Tdap before the first bell rings," said Dr. Marc Hoffing, Medical Director of Desert Oasis Healthcare.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

  • Tetanus can enter the body through cuts or wounds and lead to severe muscle stiffness, difficulty breathing or swallowing, or even death.

  • Diphtheria can cause breathing difficulties, heart failure, or paralysis.

  • Pertussis, or whooping cough, causes violent, uncontrollable coughing and can be life-threatening, particularly for infants and young children.

DOHC saw countless families take advantage of this free vaccine opportunity before the school year began. Ensuring students are up to date on immunizations not only keeps them healthy, but also protects their classmates, teachers, and loved ones at home.

About Desert Oasis Healthcare
Formed in 1981 as one of the first medical groups in the desert communities of southern California, Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) continues to advance with changes in the healthcare market. DOHC provides primary and immediate care, home health, palliative care, clinical research studies and other services to more than 60,000 members/patients living in the greater Coachella Valley and the Morongo Basin of Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The multidisciplinary and comprehensive care programs of DOHC are committed to educating individuals on preventive health care in their daily lives, reflected in the DOHC motto, "Your Health. Your Life. Our Passion." For more information, visit www.mydohc.com.

Contact:
Rob Banchich
Director of Marketing
Desert Oasis Healthcare
rob.banchich@mydohc.com

###

SOURCE: Desert Oasis Healthcare



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/desert-oasis-healthcare-offered-free-tdap-vaccines-for-palm-springs-u-1055482

