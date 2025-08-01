EUPD Research says the growth of the C&I segment in Europe's energy storage market is driving new investment opportunities. The Bonn-based research group has explored what this growth means for both manufacturers and investors, as well as how manufacturers are addressing the needs of C&I installers and customers. Market dynamics, C&I momentum and installer demands The European solar market is undergoing a notable redistribution of installed capacity. While the residential segment has experienced a surge after the energy crisis, 2025 projections point to increasing momentum in the C&I (commercial ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...