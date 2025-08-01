CORTEC, an internationally established U. S. manufacturer of choke, valve and automation products, announced today that it has acquired Power Chokes a long-standing, prominent manufacturer of chokes and pressure control equipment from ADS Services, a Black Bay Partners portfolio company. This acquisition includes the Power Chokes manufacturing division and all intellectual property associated with legacy Power Chokes equipment.

Established in 1988, Power Chokes has been a widely recognized, high-quality manufacturer of pressure control products and services for the oil and gas industry, including well control chokes, managed pressure drilling (MPD) chokes and pressure relief systems. Power Chokes has maintained a global presence for over 30 years, serving drilling contractors, operators and service companies across the industry.

This strategic acquisition strengthens CORTEC's commitment to cementing itself as the clear leader in manufacturing choke, valve and associated automation solutions for the global energy industry. By integrating Power Chokes' well-established base of chokes and pressure control equipment, this move significantly broadens CORTEC's footprint and expands its already extensive lineup of offerings for the worldwide energy sector.

"Our team is excited to incorporate the Power Chokes brand and products into an expanding lineup of pressure control equipment offerings. This acquisition joins two leading brands in the well control choke and control systems market, combining a rich legacy of reliability and service within our sector," said Bobby Corte Jr., CEO of CORTEC. "We are honored to take custody of this long-established company and to instill the values, consistent quality and high reliability that the CORTEC brand is known for. We welcome the Power Chokes employees, customers and strategic partners to join us in this new, exciting chapter of our company."

"I want to thank the Power Chokes employees, customers and suppliers for years of dedication to the Power Chokes business. The team at CORTEC is perfectly situated to foster and continue to grow and support our product offerings. The ADS Services team looks forward to collaborating with CORTEC on our core managed pressure drilling business and the new product lines we are rolling out in the coming months," said Charlie Orbell, CEO of ADS Services.

About CORTEC

Founded in January 2004, CORTEC is an internationally established US manufacturer of choke, valve and automation products suited to a range of global energy industry applications across upstream, midstream and downstream markets. CORTEC is a privately owned, vertically integrated organization comprised of two divisions, CORTEC Fluid Control (CFC) and CORTEC Manifold Systems (CMS). It engineers, manufactures, assembles and tests its products in Louisiana, USA under API 6A, 6D and 16C licenses with a quality system registered in accordance with API Q1 and ISO 9001.

Learn more at www.uscortec.com.

About ADS Services

Based in the heart of the Permian Basin, ADS Services delivers cutting-edge managed pressure drilling (MPD) solutions that keep oil and gas drilling operations safe and efficient. The ADS management team has fostered MPD development for decades, and the company has delivered next-generation MPD solutions for US onshore and international operators. ADS has an operational base in Midland (TX) and a manufacturing and training base in Odessa (TX). ADS Services is a Black Bay Partners portfolio company.

