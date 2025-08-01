ASIAFIN HOLDINGS CORP: AsiaFIN Names Ghi Geok, Khoo as Chief Financial Officer

Accomplished Finance Leader Brings 25-Plus Years of Finance, Accounting and Audit Experience to AsiaFIN

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / August 1, 2025 / AsiaFIN Holdings Corp . (OTCQB:ASFH), a leading fintech financial ecosystem enabler, today announced that Ghi Geok, Khoo also known as Chanti, an accomplished finance leader with significant experience in accounting, audit, and financial planning, has been named Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective August 1, 2025.

Chanti joins AsiaFIN as Chief Financial Officer as well as CFO of the Insite MY Holdings Group (previously StarFIN Holding) subsidiaries. She is responsible for group-wide financial planning, staff recruiting and overseeing all fiscal activity, including budgeting, accounting, human resource and reporting. Chanti was previously involved in the listing of a Malaysian company in the United States, including the preparation of the quarterly and annual consolidation of accounts and all accounting related matters, including SEC submission. She maintains a CPA in Australia and she earned a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) from Curtin University, Australia.

"Chanti is a proven and accomplished finance executive with relevant experience in preparing our group to list in the United States," commented KC Wong, AsiaFIN's CEO. "As we move toward an uplist event in the U.S., and pursue opportunities with North American customers, her international expertise will prove invaluable."

"AsiaFIN is at an exciting inflection point, having proven its capabilities in Asia and now expanding into new markets," commented Khoo. "I am excited to join the company at this point in their evolution, and look forward to contributing to the firm's growth."

About AsiaFIN Holdings Corp

AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:ASFH), a US listed, Nevada, USA Corporation, operates through its wholly owned Malaysia, Hong Kong and StarFIN Holdings Ltd subsidiaries. AsiaFIN's mission is to become the "financial ecosystem enabler" through its solutions in Fintech; Regulatory Technology (REGTECH); ESG Consultancy & Reporting and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) services. AsiaFIN provides services to over 90+ financial institutions and over 100 corporate clients in the Asia and Middle east region including Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, Singapore and Saudi Arabia. AsiaFIN's clients are central banks, financial institutions and large corporation. For further information regarding the company, please visit https://asiafingroup.com

