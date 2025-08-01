Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB has applied to have its bond delisted from STO Corporate Bonds.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the bond loan.



ISIN: SE0011167600

Trading code: SEM_01



The last day of trading will be on August 04, 2025.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280

