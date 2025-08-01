Invisors named to UK's Best Workplaces for Women 2025 List by Great Place to Work

GLASGOW, Scotland, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 UK's Best Workplaces for Women has officially recognised Invisors as the 27th ranked company in the Medium company category among the 350 ranked organisations.

At Invisors, we believe that bringing together a range of perspectives unlocks the best results for our customers. Hear from our diverse workforce about how we design creative and collaborative solutions for organisations like yours at https://www.invisors.com/methodology.

The 2025 UK's Best Workplaces for Women list is made up of employers whose people have told Great Place To Work® UK they work for a place that is inclusive and equitable for all. The 350 companies on the list are committed to ensuring a reasonable balance of women and men across the organisation; removing barriers to women's career advancement; and creating workplaces where all employees regardless of gender can flourish.

"We're incredibly proud to be recognized by Great Place to Work UK as one of the Best Workplaces for Women for the second consecutive year," shares Lisa Duddy, Invisors EMEA Post-Production Support Leader. "This recognition reflects the inclusive and supportive culture we've built at Invisors: one where women are empowered to grow, lead and thrive. We know that diverse perspectives drive better outcomes, and we're committed to creating an environment where everyone feels valued and heard. I'm inspired every day by the talented women across Invisors who contribute to our success, and I'm excited to see how we continue to evolve as a workplace where women can truly flourish."

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place To Work UK says: "This year's UK's Best Workplaces for Women list highlights organisations that are moving beyond good intentions and delivering real, measurable progress. These companies are dismantling outdated norms, prioritising women's health and building clear, supported pathways to leadership.

This recognition is driven by what matters most: the voices of women who work there. They've said, in their own words, that their workplace is one where they're respected, empowered and able to succeed.

Congratulations to Invisors for leading by example - and showing what a genuinely inclusive workplace can look like."

Invisors strives to create an environment where every employee feels valued and their growth is supported. Since Invisors was first certified a Great Place to Work in the UK in 2024, the team has collected a number of accolades, including recognition on the 2025 UK's Best Workplaces for Development list, 2025 UK's Best Workplaces list, 2024 UK's Best Workplaces for Women list, 2024 UK's Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services list, 2024 UK's Best Workplaces for Development list. These awards highlight Invisors' dedication to a meaningful company culture and our team's values. We are proud to invest in our people as much as we do in our business. Discover how Invisors cultivates a collaborative, growth-oriented culture at https://www.invisors.com/careers.

About Invisors

As a certified Workday Services Partner, Invisors helps clients leverage their organisational data to make better-informed business decisions through the deployment of Workday. Our success is measured by our clients' ability to achieve their big-picture vision. From initial deployments to ongoing projects, we are dedicated to elevating perspectives and transforming results. To learn more, visit invisors.com.

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, helping organisations to create exceptional, high-performing workplaces where employees feel trusted and valued. The UK's Best Workplaces for Women enables these outstanding organisations to celebrate their achievements, build their employer brand and inspire others to take action. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk.

