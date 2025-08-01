Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 01.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Welt unter Strom: Wie Kupfer zum strategisch wichtigsten Metall der Erde wurde
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
01.08.2025 15:38 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Energy Enhancement System Prevails in Courts Nationwide, Defeating Shurka-Religa Claims

Multiple U.S. Judges Dismiss Actions Against EESystem, Affirming Company's Right to Protect Its Reputation

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / August 1, 2025 / Energy Enhancement System ("EESystem") today announced a series of decisive legal victories across Nevada, Florida, and New York, reinforcing the company's nationwide defense against what it describes as a coordinated campaign of extortion and misinformation.

Legal Milestones

• Florida - March 31 2025 (S.D. Fla. Case No. 1:25-cv-00218) - The court granted EESystem's motion to remand, calling Jason Shurka's removal "objectively baseless" and awarding attorneys' fees.

• Nevada - April 17 2025 (D. Nev. Case No. 2:25-cv-00471) - A second improper removal was remanded; the judge ruled "defendants yet again improperly removed this action."

• Nevada TRO Clarification - May 2025 (Clark Cty. Dist. Ct. A-25-910216-B) - The court preserved key provisions of a Temporary Restraining Order that protect EESystem center owners and customers.

• New York - June 25 2025 (E.D.N.Y. Case No. 2:25-cv-01234) - The court denied a preliminary injunction sought by Robert Religa and Light System Inc., citing plaintiffs' failure to show irreparable harm or likelihood of success.

These rulings follow public disclosures of threats demanding a ten-million-dollar "donation" from EESystem - evidence provided to law enforcement and the courts.

ABOUT ENERGY ENHANCEMENT SYSTEM

Energy Enhancement System ("EESystem") is a pioneer in scalar-energy wellness technology with more than 3,000 installations worldwide and hundreds of public centers offering hourly access to EESystem sessions. Founded by Dr. Sandra Rose Michael, EESystem's proprietary multi-unit installations generate bio-active energy fields designed to support cellular regeneration and holistic health.

MEDIA CONTACT

Public Relations - EESystem
Support@eesystem.com | +1 702-213-7435

SOURCE: Energy Enhancement System



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/energy-enhancement-system-prevails-in-courts-nationwide-defeating-shu-1055543

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.