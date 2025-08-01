Energy Enhancement System Prevails in Courts Nationwide, Defeating Shurka-Religa Claims

Multiple U.S. Judges Dismiss Actions Against EESystem, Affirming Company's Right to Protect Its Reputation

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / August 1, 2025 / Energy Enhancement System ("EESystem") today announced a series of decisive legal victories across Nevada, Florida, and New York, reinforcing the company's nationwide defense against what it describes as a coordinated campaign of extortion and misinformation.

Legal Milestones

• Florida - March 31 2025 (S.D. Fla. Case No. 1:25-cv-00218) - The court granted EESystem's motion to remand, calling Jason Shurka's removal "objectively baseless" and awarding attorneys' fees.

• Nevada - April 17 2025 (D. Nev. Case No. 2:25-cv-00471) - A second improper removal was remanded; the judge ruled "defendants yet again improperly removed this action."

• Nevada TRO Clarification - May 2025 (Clark Cty. Dist. Ct. A-25-910216-B) - The court preserved key provisions of a Temporary Restraining Order that protect EESystem center owners and customers.

• New York - June 25 2025 (E.D.N.Y. Case No. 2:25-cv-01234) - The court denied a preliminary injunction sought by Robert Religa and Light System Inc., citing plaintiffs' failure to show irreparable harm or likelihood of success.

These rulings follow public disclosures of threats demanding a ten-million-dollar "donation" from EESystem - evidence provided to law enforcement and the courts.

ABOUT ENERGY ENHANCEMENT SYSTEM

Energy Enhancement System ("EESystem") is a pioneer in scalar-energy wellness technology with more than 3,000 installations worldwide and hundreds of public centers offering hourly access to EESystem sessions. Founded by Dr. Sandra Rose Michael, EESystem's proprietary multi-unit installations generate bio-active energy fields designed to support cellular regeneration and holistic health.

