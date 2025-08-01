Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Earnings

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OPY) (the "Company" or "Firm") today reported net income of $21.7 million or $2.06 basic earnings per share for the second quarter of 2025, compared with net income of $10.3 million or $0.99 basic earnings per share for the second quarter of 2024. Revenue for the second quarter of 2025 was $373.2 million, an increase of 12.9%, compared to revenue of $330.6 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Robert S. Lowenthal , President and CEO commented, "The Firm's improved operating results for the quarter showcase the strength of our businesses and the maturing of investments in experienced team members over the past several years. At the outset of the quarter, recession fears mounted as announced policies on trade drove significant market volatility and triggered a large selloff in the equity markets. As tariffs were suspended, the markets broadly rallied with both the NASDAQ and S&P 500 reaching new record highs to close out the quarter. Concerns remained over tariff-induced inflation, a potentially softening labor market and conflict in the Middle East.

Rising markets proved quite favorable to our Wealth Management business revenue, with the rally driving assets under management ("AUM") to a fresh record, resulting in higher asset-based advisory fees when compared with the prior year period.Retail trading volumes, driven by investor interest, also remained robust, boosting commission revenue.However, the fees we earn on our FDIC sweep program are reduced from the prior year period due to lower deposit balances as clients sought higher returns in money market funds and other investments.

The Capital Markets businesses showed a substantial increase in total revenue. Institutional trading volumes were strong during the quarter due in part to increased volatility, which buoyed our sales and trading revenue. Investment Banking revenue also improved on the back of more advisory assignments that closed in the quarter and robust underwriting levels as capital markets re-opened. We are hopeful that higher deal volumes will continue in the latter half of the year as policymakers firm up key trade policy decisions and concerns around recession recede.

The Firm continues to maintain an unlevered balance sheet and ended the quarter with its capital reaching yet another all-time high.As we move into the second half of the year, we remain optimistic about our capabilities and our ability to continue delivering high quality services to our clients."

Summary Operating Results (Unaudited) ('000s, except per share amounts or otherwise indicated) Firm 2Q-25 2Q-24 Revenue $ 373,178 $ 330,589 Compensation Expenses $ 239,074 $ 220,727 Non-compensation Expenses $ 101,894 $ 93,997 Pre-Tax Income $ 32,210 $ 15,865 Income Tax Provision $ 10,536 $ 5,599 Net Income (1) $ 21,674 $ 10,266 Earnings Per Share (Basic) (1) $ 2.06 $ 0.99 Earnings Per Share (Diluted) (1) $ 1.91 $ 0.92 Book Value Per Share $ 85.27 $ 78.63 Tangible Book Value Per Share (2) $ 68.25 $ 61.56 Wealth Management



Revenue $ 246,421 $ 234,526 Pre-Tax Income $ 62,834 $ 64,231 Assets Under Administration (billions) $ 138.4 $ 126.0 Assets Under Management (billions) $ 52.8 $ 47.5 Capital Markets



Revenue $ 122,981 $ 92,141 Pre-Tax Loss $ (3,864) $ (21,775)

(1) Attributable to Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (2) Represents book value less goodwill and intangible assets divided by number of shares outstanding.

Highlights

Increased revenue for the second quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by significantly higher investment banking revenue due to an uptick in underwriting volumes and larger advisory mandates, an increase in transaction-based commissions and greater advisory fees attributable to a rise in billable AUM

Rising markets lifted assets under administration and under management to fresh records at June 30, 2025

Compensation expenses increased from the prior year quarter largely as the result of higher production and salary-related expenses

Non-compensation expenses increased from the prior year quarter primarily due to higher technology related expenses and greater travel and other miscellaneous costs

Total stockholders' equity, book value and tangible book value per share reached new record highs as a result of positive earnings

Wealth Management

Wealth Management reported revenue for the current quarter of $246.4 million, 5.1% higher compared with the prior year period. Pre-tax income was $62.8 million in the current quarter, a decrease of 2.2% compared with a year ago. Financial advisor headcount at the end of the current quarter was 927, compared to 934 at the end of the second quarter of 2024.

('000s, except otherwise indicated)

2Q-25 2Q-24





Revenue $ 246,421 $ 234,526 Commissions $ 54,788 $ 52,872 Advisory Fees $ 125,610 $ 117,187 Bank Deposit Sweep Income $ 28,654 $ 34,847 Interest $ 21,943 $ 21,626 Other $ 15,426 $ 7,994





Total Expenses $ 183,587 $ 170,295 Compensation $ 132,291 $ 123,538 Non-compensation $ 51,296 $ 46,757





Pre-Tax Income $ 62,834 $ 64,231





Compensation Ratio 53.7 % 52.7 % Non-compensation Ratio 20.8 % 19.9 % Pre-Tax Margin 25.5 % 27.4 %





Assets Under Administration (billions) $ 138.4 $ 126.0 Assets Under Management (billions) $ 52.8 $ 47.5 Cash Sweep Balances (billions) $ 2.8 $ 2.9

Revenue:

Retail commissions increased 3.6% from the prior year period primarily due to higher retail trading activity

Advisory fees increased 7.2% due to higher AUM during the billing period

Bank deposit sweep income decreased $6.2 million from a year ago due to lower cash sweep balances and lower short-term interest rates

Interest revenue was flat compared to the prior year period

Other revenue increased from a year ago primarily due to an increase in the cash surrender value of Company-owned life insurance policies, which fluctuates based on changes in the fair value of the policies' underlying investments

Assets under Management (AUM):

AUM reached a record high of $52.8 billion at June 30, 2025, which is the basis for advisory fee billings for July 2025

The increase in AUM from the prior year period was comprised of higher asset values of $8.9 billion on existing client holdings, offset by net distributions of $3.6 billion

Total Expenses:

Compensation expenses increased 7.1% from the prior year period primarily due to higher production related expenses and higher deferred compensation costs, partially offset by lower expenses associated with share appreciation rights

Non-compensation expenses increased 9.7% from a year ago primarily due to an increase in interest and other miscellaneous expenses

Capital Markets

Capital Markets reported revenue for the current quarter of $123.0 million, 33.5% higher when compared with the prior year period. Pre-tax loss was $3.9 million compared with a pre-tax loss of $21.8 million a year ago.

('000s)





2Q-25 2Q-24





Revenue $ 122,981 $ 92,141





Investment Banking $ 43,394 $ 26,699 Advisory Fees $ 22,487 $ 12,290 Equities Underwriting $ 12,225 $ 11,208 Fixed Income Underwriting $ 6,062 $ 2,815 Other $ 2,620 $ 386





Sales and Trading $ 78,904 $ 64,766 Equities $ 39,953 $ 33,250 Fixed Income $ 38,951 $ 31,516





Other $ 683 $ 676





Total Expenses $ 126,845 $ 113,916 Compensation $ 80,610 $ 73,290 Non-compensation $ 46,235 $ 40,626





Pre-Tax Loss $ (3,864) $ (21,775)





Compensation Ratio 65.5 % 79.5 % Non-compensation Ratio 37.6 % 44.1 % Pre-Tax Margin (3.1) % (23.6) %

Revenue:

Investment Banking

Advisory fees earned from investment banking activities increased 83.0% compared with the prior year period due to increased deal volumes and larger mandate sizes

Equities underwriting fees increased 9.1% compared with the prior year period primarily due to higher underwriting fees associated with larger deal sizes

Fixed income underwriting fees increased 115.3% compared with the prior year period primarily due to higher corporate and sovereign issuance activity levels

Sales and Trading

Equities sales and trading revenue increased 20.2% compared with the prior year period mostly due to higher trading volumes and greater options-related commissions revenue

Fixed income sales and trading revenue increased 23.6% compared with a year ago largely due to higher trading volumes and interest income on trading inventory

Total Expenses:

Compensation expenses increased 10.0% compared with the prior year period largely due to greater production-related expenses

Non-compensation expenses were 13.8% higher than a year ago primarily due to an increase in communication and technology expenses and travel-related costs

Other Matters

(In millions, except number of shares and per share amounts)

2Q-25 2Q-24 Capital



Stockholders' Equity (1) $ 896.9 $ 812.1 Regulatory Net Capital (2) $ 408.9 $ 460.7 Regulatory Excess Net Capital (2) $ 382.2 $ 439.7





Common Stock Repurchases



Repurchases $ 0.6 $ 0.9 Number of Shares 9,855 23,102 Average Price $ 58.89 $ 40.01





Period End Shares 10,517,924 10,327,510 Effective Tax Rate 32.7 % 35.3 %





(1) Attributable to Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (2) Attributable to Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. broker-dealer

The Board of Directors announced a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share payable on August 29, 2025 to holders of Class A non-voting and Class B voting common stock of record on August 15, 2025

Compensation expense as a percentage of revenue was modestly lower at 64.1% during the current period versus 66.8% during the same period last year

The effective tax rate for the current period was 32.7% compared with 35.3% for the prior year period, as the impact of certain unfavorable permanent items and nondeductible foreign losses was reduced in the current period

Company Information

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., through its operating subsidiaries, is a leading middle market investment bank and full service broker-dealer that is engaged in a broad range of activities in the financial services industry, including retail securities brokerage, institutional sales and trading, investment banking (corporate and public finance), equity and fixed income research, market-making, trust services, and investment advisory and asset management services. With roots tracing back to 1881, the Company is headquartered in New York and has 89 retail branch offices in the United States and institutional businesses located in London, Tel Aviv, and Hong Kong.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" relating to anticipated future performance. For a discussion of the factors that could cause future performance to be different than anticipated, reference is made to Factors Affecting "Forward-Looking Statements" and Part 1A - Risk Factors in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited) ('000s, except number of shares and per share amounts)









































For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,



2025

2024

% Change

2025

2024

% Change REVENUE























Commissions $ 110,025

$ 97,055

13.4

$ 220,903

$ 192,905

14.5

Advisory fees 125,628

117,197

7.2

254,431

232,044

9.6

Investment banking 43,533

29,119

49.5

91,156

79,656

14.4

Bank deposit sweep income 28,654

34,846

(17.8)

58,729

71,531

(17.9)

Interest 38,017

34,805

9.2

74,386

61,571

20.8

Principal transactions, net 14,532

10,074

44.3

23,507

28,308

(17.0)

Other 12,789

7,493

70.7

17,891

17,712

1.0

Total revenue 373,178

330,589

12.9

741,003

683,727

8.4 EXPENSES























Compensation and related expenses 239,074

220,727

8.3

466,165

442,440

5.4

Communications and technology 26,204

24,682

6.2

52,386

49,258

6.4

Occupancy and equipment costs 15,578

15,516

0.4

31,587

31,364

0.7

Clearing and exchange fees 7,041

6,780

3.8

14,793

12,622

17.2

Interest 22,529

21,980

2.5

43,925

42,528

3.3

Other 30,542

25,039

22.0

58,561

52,195

12.2

Total expenses 340,968

314,724

8.3

667,417

630,407

5.9

























Pre-Tax Income 32,210

15,865

103.0

73,586

53,320

38.0 Income tax provision 10,536

5,599

88.2

21,257

17,310

22.8 Net Income $ 21,674

$ 10,266

111.1

$ 52,329

$ 36,010

45.3

























Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax -

-





-

(310)



Net income attributable to Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. $ 21,674

$ 10,266

111.1

$ 52,329

$ 36,320

44.1

























Earnings per share attributable to Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.























Basic $ 2.06

$ 0.99

108.1

$ 4.99

$ 3.49

43.0

Diluted $ 1.91

$ 0.92

107.6

$ 4.63

$ 3.29

40.7

























Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

















Basic 10,520,219

10,327,818

1.9

10,493,145

10,367,636

1.2

Diluted 11,349,049

11,111,903

2.1

11,308,979

11,083,422

2.0

























Period end number of common shares outstanding 10,517,924

10,327,510

1.8

10,517,924

10,327,510

1.8

SOURCE Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.