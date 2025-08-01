MDJM LTD: MDJM Signs Design Collaboration Agreement with Kengo Kuma and Associates for Fernie Castle Redevelopment Project to Enhance Cultural Exchange and Long-Term Value Creation

LETHAM, Scotland, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MDJM LTD (Nasdaq: UOKA) (the "Company" or "MDJM"), an integrated global culture-driven asset management company, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, MD Local Global Limited, had entered into a design collaboration agreement with Kengo Kuma and Associates ("KKAA") for the renovation and landscape planning of the Fernie Castle cultural destination project in Scotland. This collaboration represents a strategic step toward enhancing both the cultural value and long-term commercial potential of Fernie Castle as part of MDJM's broader strategy to transform the site into a multi-functional cultural landmark.

KKAA is an internationally recognized architectural firm known for integrating traditional aesthetics with modern design, with projects in more than 50 countries across cultural, educational, and public sectors. Notable recent works include the UCCA Clay Museum in Yixing, China, and the Centro de Arte Moderna Gulbenkian in Lisbon, Portugal. KKAA's founder, Kengo Kuma, established the firm in 1990 and is a University Professor and Professor Emeritus at the University of Tokyo. His work, honored with the 2025 Louis I. Kahn Award, is celebrated for creating innovative relationships between nature, technology, and human experience.

Under the agreement, KKAA will provide comprehensive architectural and landscape design services for the Fernie Castle site. The redevelopment plan includes the creation of an Oriental-style garden and the planned development of an animation and art museum inspired by models such as Japan's Ghibli Museum. The museum is expected to collaborate with leading European animation studios to produce works based on classical Eastern literature, with the objective of promoting Eastern cultural values and philosophical themes to audiences in the UK and other parts of Europe. This project seeks to combine the cultural heritage of Fernie Castle with Eastern aesthetics, creating a distinctive venue that integrates heritage preservation, immersive cultural programs, and innovative design. By engaging KKAA, MDJM aims to ensure high-quality planning and execution for a destination that blends architecture, art, and cultural exchange.

"Our collaboration with KKAA marks an important step forward for the Fernie Castle redevelopment," said Mr. Siping Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MDJM. "With KKAA's expertise, we are confident that this project will evolve into a one-of-a-kind cultural and artistic destination that sets a new benchmark for combining Eastern aesthetics and Western heritage. This partnership underscores our vision of creating cultural properties that foster global cultural exchange while generating long-term value for our shareholders."

About MDJM LTD

MDJM LTD is a global culture-driven asset management company focused on transforming historical properties into cultural hubs that integrate modern digital technology with rich historical value. The Company has been expanding its operations in the UK, where it is developing projects such as Fernie Castle in Scotland and the Robin Hill Property in England. These properties are being remodeled into multi-functional cultural venues that will feature fine dining, hospitality services, art exhibitions, and cultural exchange events. As part of its broader strategy, MDJM seeks to position itself as a hub for artisan exchanges, art shows, and sales, leveraging its historical properties as platforms for promoting Eastern and Western cultural exchanges. This initiative reflects the Company's commitment to furthering its global market expansion and enhancing its cultural business footprint. For more information regarding the Company, please visit https://www.ir-uoka.com/.

