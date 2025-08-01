Hyundai Motor America Reports Record-Breaking July 2025 Sales

Best-ever July total and retail sales; total sales increased 15%; retail sales climb 18%

All-time monthly records for Elantra HEV, Palisade, IONIQ 5, and Santa Fe family

Electrified total sales jump 50% in July

All-new 2026 Palisade with bold new features hitting dealers now

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported July total sales of 79,543 units, a 15% increase compared with July 2024 and an all-time July record. Hyundai set total sales records in July for Elantra HEV, Elantra N, Santa Fe HEV, Palisade, IONIQ 5, and Santa Fe family. Electrified vehicle sales reached new heights, jumping 50% compared with July 2024. Total sales records for EV, HEV, and electrified vehicles reinforce Hyundai's momentum in sustainable mobility.

Hyundai retail sales rose 18% to 73,064 units compared to July 2024. Retail sales of electrified vehicles represented 32% of the retail sales mix, with IONIQ 5 retail sales increasing 71%. Retail sales for the Santa Fe family (+54%) and Palisade (+59%) also climbed. This was also the best-ever month in retail sales for Santa Fe HEV (152%).

"Hyundai delivered an outstanding July, setting an all-time July total sales record with 79,543 units, up 15% year-over-year," said Randy Parker, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor North America. "We achieved new records across multiple nameplates, including Elantra HEV, Elantra N, Santa Fe HEV, Palisade, IONIQ 5, and the Santa Fe family, while electrified vehicle sales surged 50% compared to last year. Retail sales climbed 18%, highlighted by strong demand for Santa Fe and Palisade, and a 71% jump in IONIQ 5 retail sales. These results reflect Hyundai's momentum in sustainable mobility and our ability to deliver an innovative lineup that continues to resonate with customers."

July Total Sales Summary



Jul-25 Jul-24 % Chg 2025 YTD 2024 YTD % Chg Hyundai 79,543 69,202 +15 % 518,823 468,725 +11 %

July Product and Corporate Activities

Hyundai Motor Group Recognized by TIME on 2025 Most Influential Companies List: Hyundai Motor Group has been recognized by TIME magazine as an "Automotive Darkhorse" in "The 100 Most Influential Companies of 2025," marking the Group's first appearance on the prestigious annual list.

Hyundai Motor Group has been recognized by TIME magazine as an "Automotive Darkhorse" in "The 100 Most Influential Companies of 2025," marking the Group's first appearance on the prestigious annual list. Tucson Hybrid Named One of the 2025 Best Cars for Car Seats by Cars.com: The Hyundai Tucson Hybrid has been awarded one of the Best Cars for Car Seats by Cars.com. To qualify, vehicles had to score well in Cars.com's Car Seat Checks evaluation where certified child safety seat installation technicians conduct hands-on tests of a car's Latch system and check the vehicle's ability to accommodate different car seats.

The Hyundai Tucson Hybrid has been awarded one of the Best Cars for Car Seats by Cars.com. To qualify, vehicles had to score well in Cars.com's Car Seat Checks evaluation where certified child safety seat installation technicians conduct hands-on tests of a car's Latch system and check the vehicle's ability to accommodate different car seats. 2026 Palisade Releases Compelling Pricing Strategy: Hyundai announced pricing for its all-new 2026 Palisade three-row flagship SUV, starting at only $38,935 MSRP. The new Palisade is bigger, better and goes further than its critically acclaimed predecessor, and its SUV competition.

Hyundai announced pricing for its all-new 2026 Palisade three-row flagship SUV, starting at only $38,935 MSRP. The new Palisade is bigger, better and goes further than its critically acclaimed predecessor, and its SUV competition. IONIQ 6 N Debuts at Goodwood Festival of Speed, Setting New Benchmark for High-Performance EVs: Hyundai Motor Company unveiled IONIQ 6 N to the world at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, marking a pivotal milestone in Hyundai N's electrification journey. Hyundai N is once again redefining the boundaries of high-performance electrification with the debut of the IONIQ 6 N.

Hyundai Motor Company unveiled IONIQ 6 N to the world at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, marking a pivotal milestone in Hyundai N's electrification journey. Hyundai N is once again redefining the boundaries of high-performance electrification with the debut of the IONIQ 6 N. IONIQ 5 XRT Named Best U.S.-Built Sports Vehicle of the Year by American Cars And Racing: Hyundai's IONIQ 5 XRT has been named the Best U.S.- Built Sports Vehicle of the Year by American Cars And Racing (ACAR). The publication's awards honor the best new or significantly updated 2025-model-year vehicles assembled in the U.S. The American Cars And Racing's editorial team determined the winning vehicles by assessing their innovation, appeal, value, and overall excellence.

Hyundai's IONIQ 5 XRT has been named the Best U.S.- Built Sports Vehicle of the Year by American Cars And Racing (ACAR). The publication's awards honor the best new or significantly updated 2025-model-year vehicles assembled in the U.S. The American Cars And Racing's editorial team determined the winning vehicles by assessing their innovation, appeal, value, and overall excellence. Hyundai Launches New Customer Rewards Program: As part of its commitment to an excellent customer experience, Hyundai Motor America is launching a new customer benefits program, Hyundai Rewards. The new program offers new and current Hyundai owners discounts on new vehicles and Bluelink services.

As part of its commitment to an excellent customer experience, Hyundai Motor America is launching a new customer benefits program, Hyundai Rewards. The new program offers new and current Hyundai owners discounts on new vehicles and Bluelink services. Hyundai Secures Hard-Fought Podium Finish at Demanding Canadian Tire Motorsport Park: Hyundai teams navigated a fiercely competitive and challenging Canadian Tire Motorsport Park 120 culminating in a remarkable second-place finish for Eric Powell and Tyler Gonzalez in the No. 99 Victor Gonzalez Racing Team (VGRT) Hyundai Elantra N TCR.

Hyundai teams navigated a fiercely competitive and challenging Canadian Tire Motorsport Park 120 culminating in a remarkable second-place finish for Eric Powell and Tyler Gonzalez in the No. 99 Victor Gonzalez Racing Team (VGRT) Hyundai Elantra N TCR. IONIQ 5 Completes Epic EV Road Trip to the Arctic Ocean: IONIQ 5 owner Patrick Nadeau has reached the destination of his epic EV journey to the Arctic Circle.

IONIQ 5 owner Patrick Nadeau has reached the destination of his epic EV journey to the Arctic Circle. Hyundai and Genesis Launch Texas Flood Relief Program for Kerrville and Surrounding Communities: In response to the devastating floods impacting Kerrville and surrounding communities in Texas, Hyundai and Genesis Motor America launched a comprehensive disaster relief initiative to support residents, first responders, and affected vehicle owners. The program includes a $150,000 donation, direct customer relief, and coordinated assistance with community partners and government agencies.

Model Total Sales

Vehicles Jul-25 Jul-24 % Chg 2025 YTD 2024 YTD % Chg Elantra 12,354 13,764 -10 % 87,122 76,053 +15 % Ioniq 5 5,818 3,416 +70 % 24,910 22,144 +12 % Ioniq 6 949 778 +22 % 7,271 7,690 -5 % Ioniq 9 1,073 0 - 2,086 0 - Kona 6,289 6,713 -6 % 46,117 53,252 -13 % Nexo 0 2 -100 % 2 79 -97 % Palisade 13,235 8,635 +53 % 70,432 62,382 +13 % Santa Cruz 2,311 2,615 -12 % 16,532 20,560 -20 % Santa Fe 14,128 8,989 +57 % 79,206 65,611 +21 % Sonata 4,413 5,755 -23 % 37,399 36,902 +1 % Tucson 16,406 16,135 +2 % 129,716 108,281 +20 % Venue 2,567 2,400 +7 % 18,030 15,771 +14 %

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 850 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a published economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America