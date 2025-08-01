Anzeige
01.08.2025 16:02 Uhr
Williams Hart & Boundas LLP Celebrates 40 Years of Legal Excellence and Community Commitment

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / August 1, 2025 / Williams Hart & Boundas, a nationally recognized personal injury and mass torts law firm based in Houston, proudly announces its 40th anniversary. Since opening its doors in 1985, the firm has remained steadfast in its mission to advocate for individuals and families impacted by catastrophic injuries, defective products, environmental hazards, and corporate negligence.

Founded on the principles of integrity, compassion, and relentless advocacy, Williams Hart & Boundas LLP has recovered over $24 billion in verdicts and settlements on behalf of thousands of clients nationwide. Over the past four decades, the firm has built a reputation as a legal powerhouse, particularly in representing union workers, injured laborers, and victims of pharmaceutical negligence.

"Our 40th anniversary is not just a celebration of our legacy, it's a testament to the trust our clients have placed in us and the results we've delivered," said Managing Partner, John Eddie Williams, Jr. "This milestone reaffirms our commitment to stand up for the hardworking individuals who too often find themselves up against powerful corporations."

Williams led the landmark 1998 litigation against Big Tobacco, which resulted in a $17.3 billion settlement for the State of Texas, the largest in U.S. history. Today, he continues to lead mass tort cases and personal injury claims that spotlight corporate negligence and systemic failure.

The firm's track record includes landmark victories in asbestos litigation, pharmaceutical mass torts, refinery explosions, and rideshare assault cases. Williams Hart & Boundas LLP is also known for its deep roots in the Houston community, regularly partnering with local organizations, sponsoring educational events, and advocating for workplace safety reforms.

"As we look ahead, we're more motivated than ever to innovate, expand access to justice, and protect those who need a strong voice in the legal system," said Jim Hart, Senior Partner at the firm.

For more information about Williams Hart & Boundas LLP visit whlaw.com

###

About Williams Hart & Boundas
Williams Hart & Boundas LLP is a Houston-based law firm with national reach, specializing in catastrophic accident cases. With a long history of trial success and a client-first approach, the firm is dedicated to securing justice for those harmed by negligence. Williams Hart & Boundas LLP brings the resources and perseverance needed to take on insurance companies and multinational corporations alike. The firm offers free case reviews and serves clients nationwide.

Media Contact:
Toi C. Ames
Marketing Strategist
Phone: (713) 230-2200
Email: info@whlaw.com
Website: whlaw.com

SOURCE: Williams Hart & Boundas LLP



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/williams-hart-and-boundas-llp-celebrates-40-years-of-legal-excel-1054812

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
