Waaree Energies has commenced production at its new 1. 8 GW solar module factory in western India. From pv magazine India Waaree Energies has kicked off production at its new 1. 8 GW solar module manufacturing facility in India. The new facility in Chikhli, Gujarat, boosts Waaree's total installed PV module production capacity to 16. 8 GW per year. The company also operates a 5. 4 GW solar cell manufacturing line and is aggressively expanding its upstream and downstream capacities. By the end of fiscal 2027, Waaree Energies aims to scale up to 25. 7 GW of annual solar module manufacturing, 15. ...

