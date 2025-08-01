New MCP Data Security Platform Addresses Risks in Adoption of Agentic AI

Enterprise AI agents need access to customer data to deliver value. But each MCP connection adds a security risk. As the Model Context Protocol (MCP) becomes the backbone of agentic AI systems, Skyflow is launching its MCP Data Protection Layer-purpose-built for SaaS platforms and enterprises adopting MCP.

Skyflow Unveils MCP Data Protection to Solve Critical Enterprise AI Security Gap

MCP standard was introduced by Anthropic, and is now supported by OpenAI, AWS, and Google. It streamlines how AI agents connect securely to real-world tools like databases, SaaS tools and apps, etc. without writing custom code.

But this introduces a new risk frontier: sensitive data like PII, PHI, and financial records flowing through the MCP servers without proper safeguards.

Skyflow Addresses Sensitive Data Protection Challenges with MCP Use

Unlike traditional DLP tools that simply block data, Skyflow takes a more intelligent approach. Its unique polymorphic data protection engine dynamically transforms sensitive information in real time by masking, tokenizing, or rehydrating fields based on policy and user permissions. This ensures security and compliance without breaking AI agent functionality.

Skyflow MCP Data Protection is available in two deployment models:

Skyflow MCP Gateway: A proxy layer, which can be integrated into existing proxy servers that sits between MCP servers or agents and backend data sources, enforcing field-level privacy policies without requiring application changes.

A proxy layer, which can be integrated into existing proxy servers that sits between MCP servers or agents and backend data sources, enforcing field-level privacy policies without requiring application changes. Skyflow MCP Server SDK: An embeddable library that developers can use to build privacy controls directly into MCP server implementations and agentic apps.

Both options include enterprise-grade privacy features:

Use case-aware redaction and de-identification

Entity-preserving transformations for agent reasoning

Contextual rehydration for authorized users

Secure memory handling to prevent PII retention

Full audit trails for GDPR, HIPAA, and other regulatory compliance

"As AI agents start connecting to more real-world data through MCP, companies need privacy infrastructure that can keep up," said Anshu Sharma, CEO of Skyflow. "Skyflow helps developers and SaaS platforms protect sensitive data without slowing down AI workflows-making secure, compliant AI deployment possible at scale."

Enterprises and SaaS companies across retail, financial services, healthcare, travel and hospitality can deploy Skyflow's MCP protection to enable AI agents with sensitive data access while maintaining regulatory compliance.

Today's MCP Data Protection offering announcement extends Skyflow's AI security roadmap. It builds on the earlier launch of Agentic AI Security and Privacy Layer launched last year, and the GPT Privacy Vault introduced in 2023.

To understand the specific privacy risks MCP servers introduce, read our detailed blog post: Building Secure AI Agent Architecture with Model Context Protocol

About Skyflow

Skyflow is the security and privacy platform for the modern AI data stack built to radically simplify how companies isolate, protect, and govern their customers' most sensitive data. With its Data Privacy Vault, Skyflow enables businesses to store, process, and share sensitive data securely. Leading investors back Skyflow, and the company is trusted by Fortune 500 and growth companies across financial services, healthcare, travel hospitality, and retail.

