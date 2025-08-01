Events attract global industry community to share insights, network with peers, and hear from Tricentis executives, celebrity speakers, and quality engineering leaders on the evolving intersection of AI and enterprise transformation

Tricentis, a global leader in AI-augmented software quality, is uniting the global quality engineering community for Tricentis Transform, its flagship industry conference in London and Nashville that will explore quality engineering in the age of AI, featuring celebrity keynotes from futurist Zack Kass, formerly with OpenAI, and speaker, entrepreneur, college football analyst, and author Tim Tebow.

The company has planned two regional events as part of the broader Tricentis Transform conference for quality engineering leaders and professionals to hear from celebrity keynote speakers, Tricentis executives, Tricentis customers, and other industry experts on topics ranging from delivering better and faster software with AI to building performance into quality engineering strategies. Both events span two days at world-class venues, providing attendees with an immersive opportunity to learn, contribute, and network.

"Tricentis Transform is more than a conference it's a gathering of the best in quality engineering, serving as a springboard for innovation through automation and intelligence," said Kevin Thompson, CEO, Tricentis. "Our longstanding commitment to quality and leadership in this era of agentic AI make Tricentis Transform the premier event for customers, partners, and the broader quality engineering community to engage in dynamic conversations and examine what's next for software testing as AI further transforms the business landscape."

Tricentis Transform will focus on quality engineering in the age of AI and what organizations need to do to maximize the potential of the technology to improve efficiency and drive innovation. The first event will take place in London, featuring Zack Kass, an advisor, futurist, keynote speaker, and the former Head of Go-To-Market at OpenAI. Kass' AI expertise will inspire teams to think bigger about integrating AI into DevOps, testing, and enterprise workflows. The Nashville event will follow, featuring entrepreneur, motivational speaker, author, and former professional athlete Tim Tebow who will inspire teams to find their purpose and commit to a shared vision. Attendees at each event will take part in two days of engaging programming and networking, allowing for intentional exploration of how AI is redefining software quality in 2025 and beyond.

Tricentis Transform London

When : Oct. 14-15, 2025

: Oct. 14-15, 2025 Where : Tobacco Dock

: Tobacco Dock Celebrity keynote : Zack Kass, former Head of Go-to-Market at OpenAI, who is empowering organizations to innovate, operate more efficiently, and ultimately expand human potential

: Zack Kass, former Head of Go-to-Market at OpenAI, who is empowering organizations to innovate, operate more efficiently, and ultimately expand human potential Agenda: Transform 2025 London

Tricentis Transform Nashville

When: Oct. 21-22, 2025

Oct. 21-22, 2025 Where: Pinnacle Nashville Yards

Pinnacle Nashville Yards Celebrity keynote: Tim Tebow, entrepreneur, college football analyst, author, founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation, and former professional football player

Tim Tebow, entrepreneur, college football analyst, author, founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation, and former professional football player Agenda: Transform 2025 Nashville

To register for Tricentis Transform London, click here. To register for Tricentis Transform Nashville, click here.

Additional resources:

Website: Tricentis Transform 2025 London Agenda

Website: Tricentis Transform 2025 Nashville Agenda

Website: Industry-first enterprise agentic AI, built on industry-leading test automation

Press release: Tricentis Leads New Era of Agentic AI to Scale Enterprise-Grade Autonomous Software Quality

About Tricentis

Tricentis is a global leader in continuous testing and quality engineering. The Tricentis AI-based, continuous testing portfolio of products provides a new and fundamentally different way to perform software testing. An approach that's totally automated, fully codeless, and intelligently driven by AI. It addresses both agile development and complex enterprise apps, enabling enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation by dramatically increasing software release speed, reducing costs, and improving software quality. Widely credited for reinventing software testing for DevOps, cloud, and enterprise applications, Tricentis has been recognized as a leader by all major industry analysts, including Forrester, Gartner, and IDC. Tricentis has more than 3,000 customers, including the largest brands in the world, such as McKesson, Allianz, Telstra, Dolby, and Vodafone. To learn more, visit www.tricentis.com.

