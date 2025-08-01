DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: David's Bridal Strikes New Wholesale Partnership With Allure Eyewear to Expand Oleg Cassini Accessories

Continuing to expand the iconic Oleg Cassini brand, David's is partnering with the wholesale eyewear giant to diversify its accessories assortment into eyewear

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / August 1, 2025 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the nation's leading bridal, wedding planning, and special occasion authority, today announces a new partnership for the iconic bridal brand Oleg Cassini with Allure Eyewear, the leading designer and manufacturer of high-quality, technologically advanced, ophthalmic frames and sunglasses. This announcement is another chapter to a new era of David's Bridal as the retailer continues to expand its fashion and accessories footprint across more than just bridal. Signaling another commitment to bringing its signature styles and innovations to a broader audience, with this Allure Eyewear partnership David's and the Oleg Cassini brand are solidifying its presence as leaders in modern fashion and design. The eyewear line will offer customers stylish and modern frames at an attractive price point, $88.00- $110.00 for optical and $42.00- $60.00 for sun.

Oleg Cassini is known for its timeless glamour and elegant designs and continues to be the best-selling bridal brand at David's. More gowns from Oleg Cassini are consistently purchased than any other label. This new partnership supports Oleg Cassini's continued expansion into accessories, which currently include garment bags, handbags, jewelry, shoes and veils. The introduction of eyewear will also allow fans of the brand to adopt the new elevated frames into their everyday wardrobe.

"Elegance is a state of mind,' is one of my favorite Oleg Cassini quotes. We're taking this directly into our partnership with Allure Eyewear. The Oleg Cassini brand continues to define what timeless elegance means for today's shoppers across more than just bridal," says Kelly Cook, Chief Executive Officer of David's Bridal. "Our partnership with Allure Eyewear allows us to further expand our category of offerings, enhancing how our customers see the world through a lens of elegance and style. Together, we're focused on delivering quality eyewear that showcases the sophistication and timelessness of Oleg Cassini."

Allure Eyewear continues to be a leader within the eyewear space and prioritizes Authenticity, Adaptability, and Advancement. In recent years, the company has produced collections for BCBGMAXAZRIA, Hurley, Roxy, Adrienne Vittadini, Flower By Drew Barrymore and more. This partnership with David's propels the Oleg Cassini brand into the fashion eyewear space.

"We're excited to collaborate with David's Bridal in bringing a new vision to life with the expansion of the Oleg Cassini brand within the eyewear space," says Tim Swartz, Allure Eyewear. "Through this partnership, Allure will create a Collection that reflects the timelessness and elegance that only Oleg Cassini could be known for."

About Allure

Allure Eyewear, a division of Marchon Eyewear, is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high value moderate to aspirational sunglasses, reading glasses, and optical frames. Allure Eyewear's goal is to deliver eyewear with style, diversity, and craftsmanship of the highest standard. Some brands included in the portfolio are Quiksilver, Roxy, Flower by Drew Barrymore, Reverb, Hurley, and BCBGeneration.

About David's Bridal

With over 70 years of experience dressing people for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal exists for magical moments. Since its "Aisle to Algorithm" strategic pivot, David's has evolved from iconic bridal retailer to wedding technology company, media powerhouse, and marketplace platform transforming how people plan, shop, and celebrate life's biggest moments.

At the center of David's technological and retail evolution is Pearl by David's, Pearl Planner and Pearl Media Network - the all-in-one digital wedding destination connecting consumers with everything from AI-powered planning tools, inspiration and vendor directories, expanded retail categories and leading content, while enabling brands tap into David's unmatched market reach to authentically connect with consumers through media across the web, social, podcast, streaming, video, in-store and more.

Under the Pearl Media umbrella is Love Stories by David's, the top wedding media brand taking a digital-first approach to wedding content and inspiration with over 20M viewers per month across content platforms, including the wedding industry's sole podcast network, streaming TV and Snap Discover channels, and largest YouTube and TikTok channels, and a library of over 30,000 real wedding videos. Each video comes equipped with wedding data and details, contributing to a marketplace of over 60,000 wedding professionals to help couples better dream about, research and plan their big day.

With more than 190 stores across the US, Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, David's Bridal offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life, including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, proms, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's , sign up for Pearl Planner , and connect on social media through Instagram , YouTube , Pinterest , Facebook , X , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

