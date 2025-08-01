Avanza Capital Holdings: Avanza Capital's Outside General Counsel Anthony C. Varbero Featured in Bloomberg Law Securities Litigation Report

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 1, 2025 / Avanza Capital Holdings is proud to announce that its outside general counsel, Anthony C. Varbero, was prominently quoted in Bloomberg Law's midyear report on securities class actions, published in partnership with Cornerstone Research and Stanford Law School's Securities Class Action Clearinghouse.

AI, Big-Dollar Suits Dominate Data on New Investor Class Actions

The report highlighted the rapid rise of investor lawsuits tied to artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and cryptocurrency, noting that "mega cases" involving billions in market capitalization losses are reshaping the securities landscape in 2025. In response to these trends, Mr. Varbero stressed the importance of regulatory discipline for investors navigating uncertain markets:

"Trends noted in the report underscore the importance of compliance on regulation, especially technology, biotechnology, AI-related technology, and I think you're going to see big price movements," said Anthony C. Varbero, partner at Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer, P.A. and outside general counsel for Avanza Capital Holdings.

What makes this recognition significant is that Mr. Varbero's commentary was featured alongside insights from global firms such as Simpson Thacher, Davis Polk, and Skadden, placing Avanza Capital's general counsel among the most prominent voices in securities litigation today.

Investor Confidence Through Legal and Financial Expertise

Mr. Varbero is Managing Partner of the Securities Litigation and Regulatory Group at Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer, where he represents broker-dealers, private equity firms, financial institutions, and investors nationwide before the SEC, FINRA, federal courts, and arbitration forums. His legal experience is uniquely strengthened by his Wall Street background-he has held nearly every major FINRA license (including Series 7, 24, 27, 55, and 65), giving him unmatched insight into the intersection of compliance, trading practices, and regulatory oversight.

In addition to his legal practice, Mr. Varbero is currently pursuing a Doctorate in Finance at Pace University, further reinforcing his financial expertise and expanding his ability to anticipate market trends and risks.

"Anthony's presence ensures that Avanza operates with the highest level of legal and regulatory discipline," said Frank Scarso, CEO of Avanza Capital Holdings. "Lending Partners take comfort knowing that our platform is guided by counsel who not only understands securities law at the highest levels but also has the Wall Street background to anticipate risks before they impact performance."

Protecting Investor Returns in Complex Markets

Mr. Varbero has also been a key legal figure in the merchant cash advance (MCA) sector, where Avanza Capital is a recognized leader. He has successfully litigated cases involving the FTC, SEC, U.S. Attorney's Office, and multiple State Attorneys General, while also advising on MCA agreement structures and compliance processes designed to safeguard Avanza's Lending Partners.

"Having outside general counsel of Anthony's caliber is a tremendous asset for Avanza Capital," added Scarso. "To see him recognized alongside some of the world's most prominent law firms speaks volumes about the level of legal and regulatory expertise guiding our firm."

By aligning with top-tier counsel like Mr. Varbero, Avanza Capital strengthens its commitment to delivering stable, risk-adjusted fixed income returns-providing accredited Lenders with consistency and protection in a time of market volatility and heightened regulatory scrutiny.

About Avanza Capital Holdings

Avanza Capital Holdings is a private fixed income platform specializing in alternative lending solutions for small businesses across the U.S. With a proven track record spanning nearly a decade, Avanza delivers 20% annual returns with monthly liquidity, secured through diversified portfolios and collateralized structures. By combining Wall Street expertise with disciplined risk management, Avanza provides accredited lenders with a dependable, growth-focused private credit platform.

Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, financial instruments, or investment advisory services. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and no guarantees of returns are made. Avanza Capital Holdings is not a registered investment advisor, Hedge fund or SEC filing and nothing in this release should be construed as financial, legal, or tax advice. Prospective lenders should conduct their own due diligence and consult with independent legal and financial professionals before participating as an accredited lending partner. The outside general counsel for Avanza Capital Holdings provides legal oversight and regulatory guidance and is not responsible for the overall activity, actions, or financial outcomes in connection with the business relationships between Avanza Capital and its respective lending partners. General counsel conducts legal services as an outside entity to and for Avanza Capital Holdings and is not directly employed by Avanza Capital and acts solely as "Outside General Counsel."

