Afghanistan has started building a 40 MW solar project, with completion expected within 18 months. Afghanistan has started constructing a 40 MW solar project in the Mohammad Agha district of Logar province. The $28 million facility includes a 126 MVA substation and transmission line extension costing $7. 6 million, with completion expected within 18 months, according to a statement from the Afghan government. Project works are scheduled for completion within 18 months. Once operational, the solar plant will supply electricity to 40,000 households and the Mohammad Agha Industrial Park. Afghan Deputy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...