Croatia's solar market continues to grow steadily, led by the self-supply and commercial and industrial (C&I) segments, while regulatory barriers stall utility-scale development. Croatia's cumulative solar capacity reached 1,099 MW at the end of June 2025, according to figures from the Renewable Energy Sources of Croatia Association (RES Croatia). The total figure consists of 980 MW connected to the distribution grid and 119 MW to the transmission grid. At the end of June, solar accounted for 5. 4% of total electricity generation in the country. RES Croatia told pv magazine that an average of ...

