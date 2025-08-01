Tidal Wave Auto Spa Announces 17th Annual Charity Day on Friday, September 19th

Top Four Conveyor Car Wash to Donate 100% of Proceeds to Charitable Organizations

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESS Newswire / August 1, 2025 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa is pleased to announce its 17th annual Charity Day event will be held on Friday, September 19, 2025. As part of the company's long-standing commitment to giving back, Tidal Wave will donate 100% of the proceeds made during the one-day philanthropic event to local charities and non-profit organizations.

Over the event's 16-year history, Tidal Wave Auto Spa has donated over $2 million to charitable organizations, with $686,353 raised at last year's event. 2025 is set to be the largest Charity Day event yet, with 295 participating locations across the company's 30-state footprint.

"Since its inception, Charity Day has represented a core value of our organization - supporting the communities that support us," said founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "It is deeply fulfilling to see the positive impact we can make within these local organizations, and our team members look forward to participating in this tradition year after year."

Before the September 19th event, each Tidal Wave location selects a local charity or non-profit organization to partner with, which will be awarded 50% of the proceeds, plus any cash donations made during the one-day event. Local organizations will be on-site during Charity Day to share more about their mission and engage with the community. The remaining 50% of proceeds are awarded to the company's longtime corporate philanthropic partner, Annandale Village, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing progressive life assistance to adults with developmental disabilities.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is dedicated to making a positive difference in the communities it serves and was honored as a Champion of Charity by Professional Carwashing & Detailing. Beyond its annual Charity Day event, the company also gives back year-round through its fundraising program , which has helped raise over $5 million for local schools, organizations, churches, civic groups, and more.

To learn more about Tidal Wave Auto Spa's Charity Day event, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/community-engagement/

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded over 20 years ago in Thomaston, GA, by husband and wife, Scott and Hope Blackstock. What started as a small-town self-service car wash business evolved into the first conveyor car wash open in Georgia and is now the fourth-largest conveyor car wash company in the nation, with 297 locations spanning 30 states. Tidal Wave is committed to providing every customer an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and outstanding customer service. Tidal Wave is committed to making a positive impact in the communities it serves, raising over $7 million for local programs, service organizations, and non-profit organizations through the company's fundraising program and annual philanthropic Charity Day event.

