China installed 268 GW of new renewables capacity in the first half of 2025, nearly doubling year on year, with solar accounting for 212 GW of the total, says the nation's energy planning agency. The National Energy Administration (NEA) said China added 268 GW of new renewable energy capacity in the first half of 2025, up 99. 3% year on year and accounting for 91. 5% of all new power installations. Solar contributed 212 GW of the total - 100 GW from utility-scale projects and 112 GW from distributed systems - followed by 51. 39 GW of new wind capacity, 3. 93 GW of hydropower, and 710 MW of biomass. ...

