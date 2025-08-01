Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01
1 August 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 50,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 808.183p. The highest price paid per share was 817.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 800.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0065% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 533,730,287 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 774,567,871. Rightmove holds 10,755,922 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
345
811.400
16:04:32
304
811.600
16:04:32
208
811.600
16:04:32
65
811.400
16:01:31
492
812.400
16:01:24
489
812.600
15:58:45
476
812.600
15:56:18
466
811.400
15:53:45
514
812.000
15:49:00
530
811.600
15:43:56
41
811.600
15:43:56
504
811.400
15:39:21
502
811.800
15:39:20
544
811.200
15:32:23
189
811.000
15:29:22
324
811.000
15:29:22
503
810.400
15:25:41
491
808.600
15:19:42
471
809.000
15:18:55
567
807.800
15:14:01
506
807.800
15:10:36
572
809.000
15:05:44
572
809.000
15:05:44
539
805.600
15:01:23
503
805.600
15:01:23
548
803.600
14:50:13
466
805.000
14:47:46
481
805.200
14:43:22
463
805.800
14:40:05
558
806.400
14:37:07
482
807.600
14:32:55
118
806.800
14:30:00
102
806.800
14:30:00
565
807.600
14:24:34
541
809.200
14:20:24
519
809.600
14:12:13
516
809.800
14:10:29
487
809.800
14:10:29
537
810.000
13:51:07
466
810.200
13:50:04
538
808.400
13:36:12
544
808.200
13:33:38
541
806.200
13:30:01
544
806.600
13:29:22
490
806.600
13:19:14
517
807.000
12:55:28
525
805.800
12:38:29
525
805.800
12:35:30
600
805.800
12:30:35
1145
804.600
12:15:01
462
802.600
12:05:51
608
801.200
12:02:43
483
801.800
11:38:38
568
800.800
11:18:51
476
801.400
11:18:51
483
800.800
10:58:09
476
801.400
10:55:56
424
802.600
10:51:00
88
802.600
10:51:00
466
802.600
10:51:00
466
803.000
10:50:35
486
802.400
10:41:51
526
804.000
10:37:33
510
803.200
10:30:09
202
803.400
10:24:31
142
803.400
10:24:31
172
803.400
10:24:31
507
803.400
10:24:31
501
803.000
10:21:34
515
803.200
10:21:34
490
803.200
10:20:57
662
803.400
10:20:57
121
803.400
10:17:44
355
803.400
10:17:44
524
805.200
10:10:31
571
805.000
09:59:40
498
805.200
09:56:00
459
803.200
09:52:24
504
803.400
09:48:30
537
803.600
09:46:40
516
805.200
09:46:39
480
805.200
09:45:38
532
807.800
09:42:12
485
808.200
09:40:46
105
811.400
09:38:36
359
811.400
09:38:36
386
812.000
09:37:17
176
812.000
09:37:17
492
811.800
09:26:17
569
812.800
09:20:13
527
812.400
09:13:20
515
812.800
09:08:25
80
813.600
09:00:19
474
813.600
09:00:19
502
814.400
08:58:02
776
814.800
08:57:34
492
815.000
08:57:34
513
814.600
08:49:17
519
816.800
08:44:21
22
817.600
08:31:49
500
817.600
08:31:49
523
816.400
08:26:51
481
814.800
08:18:34
485
813.800
08:13:41
522
814.400
08:13:40
564
814.800
08:12:31
558
813.400
08:05:22
516
814.600
08:05:16
514
814.600
08:03:56