Freitag, 01.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Welt unter Strom: Wie Kupfer zum strategisch wichtigsten Metall der Erde wurde
9,3009,40019:05
01.08.2025 18:12 Uhr
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01

1 August 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 50,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 808.183p. The highest price paid per share was 817.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 800.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0065% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 533,730,287 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 774,567,871. Rightmove holds 10,755,922 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

345

811.400

16:04:32

304

811.600

16:04:32

208

811.600

16:04:32

65

811.400

16:01:31

492

812.400

16:01:24

489

812.600

15:58:45

476

812.600

15:56:18

466

811.400

15:53:45

514

812.000

15:49:00

530

811.600

15:43:56

41

811.600

15:43:56

504

811.400

15:39:21

502

811.800

15:39:20

544

811.200

15:32:23

189

811.000

15:29:22

324

811.000

15:29:22

503

810.400

15:25:41

491

808.600

15:19:42

471

809.000

15:18:55

567

807.800

15:14:01

506

807.800

15:10:36

572

809.000

15:05:44

572

809.000

15:05:44

539

805.600

15:01:23

503

805.600

15:01:23

548

803.600

14:50:13

466

805.000

14:47:46

481

805.200

14:43:22

463

805.800

14:40:05

558

806.400

14:37:07

482

807.600

14:32:55

118

806.800

14:30:00

102

806.800

14:30:00

565

807.600

14:24:34

541

809.200

14:20:24

519

809.600

14:12:13

516

809.800

14:10:29

487

809.800

14:10:29

537

810.000

13:51:07

466

810.200

13:50:04

538

808.400

13:36:12

544

808.200

13:33:38

541

806.200

13:30:01

544

806.600

13:29:22

490

806.600

13:19:14

517

807.000

12:55:28

525

805.800

12:38:29

525

805.800

12:35:30

600

805.800

12:30:35

1145

804.600

12:15:01

462

802.600

12:05:51

608

801.200

12:02:43

483

801.800

11:38:38

568

800.800

11:18:51

476

801.400

11:18:51

483

800.800

10:58:09

476

801.400

10:55:56

424

802.600

10:51:00

88

802.600

10:51:00

466

802.600

10:51:00

466

803.000

10:50:35

486

802.400

10:41:51

526

804.000

10:37:33

510

803.200

10:30:09

202

803.400

10:24:31

142

803.400

10:24:31

172

803.400

10:24:31

507

803.400

10:24:31

501

803.000

10:21:34

515

803.200

10:21:34

490

803.200

10:20:57

662

803.400

10:20:57

121

803.400

10:17:44

355

803.400

10:17:44

524

805.200

10:10:31

571

805.000

09:59:40

498

805.200

09:56:00

459

803.200

09:52:24

504

803.400

09:48:30

537

803.600

09:46:40

516

805.200

09:46:39

480

805.200

09:45:38

532

807.800

09:42:12

485

808.200

09:40:46

105

811.400

09:38:36

359

811.400

09:38:36

386

812.000

09:37:17

176

812.000

09:37:17

492

811.800

09:26:17

569

812.800

09:20:13

527

812.400

09:13:20

515

812.800

09:08:25

80

813.600

09:00:19

474

813.600

09:00:19

502

814.400

08:58:02

776

814.800

08:57:34

492

815.000

08:57:34

513

814.600

08:49:17

519

816.800

08:44:21

22

817.600

08:31:49

500

817.600

08:31:49

523

816.400

08:26:51

481

814.800

08:18:34

485

813.800

08:13:41

522

814.400

08:13:40

564

814.800

08:12:31

558

813.400

08:05:22

516

814.600

08:05:16

514

814.600

08:03:56


