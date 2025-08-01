Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 01-Aug-2025 / 17:01 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 1 August 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 1 August 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 100,000 Highest price paid per share: 134.60p Lowest price paid per share: 130.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 132.2018p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 309,940,994 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (309,940,994) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 132.2018p 100,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 548 133.60 09:08:43 00347504754TRLO1 XLON 556 134.20 09:19:01 00347510195TRLO1 XLON 3000 134.60 09:19:01 00347510196TRLO1 XLON 3510 134.60 09:19:01 00347510197TRLO1 XLON 77 134.20 09:23:43 00347512477TRLO1 XLON 552 134.00 09:26:01 00347513656TRLO1 XLON 566 134.00 09:27:40 00347514436TRLO1 XLON 566 133.40 09:28:06 00347514702TRLO1 XLON 556 133.00 09:28:06 00347514707TRLO1 XLON 200 132.80 09:40:01 00347519973TRLO1 XLON 384 132.80 09:40:01 00347519974TRLO1 XLON 328 132.80 10:02:03 00347532101TRLO1 XLON 249 132.80 10:02:03 00347532102TRLO1 XLON 558 132.80 10:02:03 00347532103TRLO1 XLON 558 133.00 10:02:20 00347532228TRLO1 XLON 1124 133.00 10:17:35 00347543859TRLO1 XLON 541 132.80 10:17:50 00347544000TRLO1 XLON 536 132.80 10:18:13 00347544215TRLO1 XLON 5 132.80 10:18:13 00347544216TRLO1 XLON 186 132.80 10:18:43 00347544536TRLO1 XLON 700 132.80 10:28:21 00347551970TRLO1 XLON 346 132.80 10:28:38 00347552258TRLO1 XLON 555 132.60 10:28:39 00347552263TRLO1 XLON 369 132.60 10:29:00 00347552593TRLO1 XLON 175 132.60 10:29:00 00347552594TRLO1 XLON 1080 132.60 10:29:00 00347552595TRLO1 XLON 540 132.60 10:29:51 00347553492TRLO1 XLON 600 132.60 10:44:30 00347583899TRLO1 XLON 400 132.60 10:44:55 00347584889TRLO1 XLON 566 132.40 10:45:00 00347585033TRLO1 XLON 571 132.40 11:01:20 00347603763TRLO1 XLON 574 132.40 11:01:20 00347603764TRLO1 XLON 500 132.40 11:16:43 00347604275TRLO1 XLON 300 132.40 11:17:11 00347604306TRLO1 XLON 186 132.40 11:23:23 00347604501TRLO1 XLON 576 132.20 11:49:55 00347605808TRLO1 XLON 558 132.20 11:50:49 00347605827TRLO1 XLON 392 132.20 11:52:11 00347605857TRLO1 XLON 147 132.20 11:52:11 00347605858TRLO1 XLON 567 132.20 11:52:21 00347605865TRLO1 XLON 568 132.20 11:52:23 00347605866TRLO1 XLON 539 132.80 12:17:22 00347606737TRLO1 XLON 538 132.80 12:17:22 00347606738TRLO1 XLON 571 132.80 12:20:27 00347606847TRLO1 XLON 536 132.40 12:42:01 00347607280TRLO1 XLON 123 132.80 12:55:26 00347607667TRLO1 XLON 1091 132.60 12:55:55 00347607683TRLO1 XLON 146 132.80 12:59:47 00347607870TRLO1 XLON 487 132.40 13:30:18 00347608913TRLO1 XLON 56 132.40 13:30:19 00347608917TRLO1 XLON 3000 133.00 13:50:20 00347609917TRLO1 XLON 11821 133.00 13:50:20 00347609918TRLO1 XLON 1123 133.20 13:50:20 00347609919TRLO1 XLON 1173 133.60 13:50:21 00347609920TRLO1 XLON 1173 133.80 13:50:21 00347609921TRLO1 XLON 1071 134.00 13:50:31 00347609930TRLO1 XLON 1170 134.00 13:50:31 00347609931TRLO1 XLON 693 134.00 13:50:31 00347609932TRLO1 XLON 1171 133.40 13:50:42 00347609943TRLO1 XLON 1156 132.80 13:55:29 00347610064TRLO1 XLON 6 132.60 14:00:30 00347610272TRLO1 XLON 567 132.60 14:00:30 00347610273TRLO1 XLON 580 132.60 14:03:47 00347610462TRLO1 XLON 541 132.60 14:03:47 00347610463TRLO1 XLON 915 132.60 14:03:47 00347610464TRLO1 XLON 859 132.60 14:05:22 00347610507TRLO1 XLON 157 132.60 14:11:30 00347610690TRLO1 XLON 401 132.60 14:11:30 00347610691TRLO1 XLON 504 132.60 14:19:01 00347611223TRLO1 XLON 54 132.60 14:19:01 00347611224TRLO1 XLON

400 132.40 14:32:03 00347611930TRLO1 XLON 158 132.40 14:32:03 00347611931TRLO1 XLON 115 132.40 14:32:21 00347611992TRLO1 XLON 667 132.40 14:32:21 00347611993TRLO1 XLON 541 132.20 14:37:00 00347612395TRLO1 XLON 998 131.60 14:50:32 00347613501TRLO1 XLON 1159 131.20 14:50:32 00347613502TRLO1 XLON 7 131.40 14:50:59 00347613529TRLO1 XLON 565 130.80 15:00:33 00347614192TRLO1 XLON 255 130.80 15:00:33 00347614193TRLO1 XLON 1 130.80 15:00:33 00347614194TRLO1 XLON 310 130.80 15:00:33 00347614195TRLO1 XLON 566 130.80 15:00:33 00347614196TRLO1 XLON 256 130.80 15:00:33 00347614197TRLO1 XLON 1697 130.40 15:01:06 00347614227TRLO1 XLON 562 130.80 15:12:08 00347615158TRLO1 XLON 3000 130.80 15:12:08 00347615159TRLO1 XLON 3317 130.80 15:12:08 00347615160TRLO1 XLON 539 130.60 15:13:03 00347615246TRLO1 XLON 584 130.40 15:13:08 00347615249TRLO1 XLON 1107 130.80 15:18:28 00347615641TRLO1 XLON 3000 130.80 15:18:28 00347615642TRLO1 XLON 4394 130.80 15:18:28 00347615643TRLO1 XLON 222 130.60 15:18:28 00347615644TRLO1 XLON 195 130.80 15:18:53 00347615674TRLO1 XLON 179 130.80 15:18:53 00347615675TRLO1 XLON 1078 130.80 15:19:33 00347615728TRLO1 XLON 546 130.00 15:21:10 00347615835TRLO1 XLON 546 130.00 15:21:10 00347615836TRLO1 XLON 1720 130.20 15:25:03 00347616046TRLO1 XLON 275 130.00 15:25:26 00347616073TRLO1 XLON 536 130.80 15:49:01 00347617368TRLO1 XLON 1140 131.20 16:18:19 00347619606TRLO1 XLON 133 131.60 16:18:19 00347619607TRLO1 XLON 126 131.80 16:18:19 00347619608TRLO1 XLON 154 131.80 16:18:19 00347619609TRLO1 XLON 166 131.80 16:18:19 00347619610TRLO1 XLON 1108 131.80 16:18:19 00347619611TRLO1 XLON 631 131.80 16:18:19 00347619612TRLO1 XLON 300 131.40 16:18:19 00347619613TRLO1 XLON 805 131.40 16:18:20 00347619619TRLO1 XLON 300 131.40 16:18:20 00347619620TRLO1 XLON 572 131.60 16:18:26 00347619621TRLO1 XLON 710 131.60 16:18:53 00347619662TRLO1 XLON 1 131.40 16:18:54 00347619663TRLO1 XLON 931 131.20 16:18:54 00347619664TRLO1 XLON 196 131.20 16:18:54 00347619665TRLO1 XLON 1073 131.00 16:19:26 00347619745TRLO1 XLON 3000 130.80 16:19:26 00347619746TRLO1 XLON 485 130.80 16:19:26 00347619747TRLO1 XLON 1319 130.80 16:19:26 00347619748TRLO1 XLON 263 130.40 16:19:26 00347619749TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

