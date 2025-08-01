Anzeige
Die Welt unter Strom: Wie Kupfer zum strategisch wichtigsten Metall der Erde wurde
01.08.2025 18:33 Uhr
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
01-Aug-2025 / 17:01 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
1 August 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  1 August 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         100,000 
 
Highest price paid per share:            134.60p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             130.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    132.2018p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 309,940,994 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (309,940,994) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      132.2018p                        100,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
548             133.60          09:08:43         00347504754TRLO1     XLON 
 
556             134.20          09:19:01         00347510195TRLO1     XLON 
 
3000             134.60          09:19:01         00347510196TRLO1     XLON 
 
3510             134.60          09:19:01         00347510197TRLO1     XLON 
 
77              134.20          09:23:43         00347512477TRLO1     XLON 
 
552             134.00          09:26:01         00347513656TRLO1     XLON 
 
566             134.00          09:27:40         00347514436TRLO1     XLON 
 
566             133.40          09:28:06         00347514702TRLO1     XLON 
 
556             133.00          09:28:06         00347514707TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             132.80          09:40:01         00347519973TRLO1     XLON 
 
384             132.80          09:40:01         00347519974TRLO1     XLON 
 
328             132.80          10:02:03         00347532101TRLO1     XLON 
 
249             132.80          10:02:03         00347532102TRLO1     XLON 
 
558             132.80          10:02:03         00347532103TRLO1     XLON 
 
558             133.00          10:02:20         00347532228TRLO1     XLON 
 
1124             133.00          10:17:35         00347543859TRLO1     XLON 
 
541             132.80          10:17:50         00347544000TRLO1     XLON 
 
536             132.80          10:18:13         00347544215TRLO1     XLON 
 
5              132.80          10:18:13         00347544216TRLO1     XLON 
 
186             132.80          10:18:43         00347544536TRLO1     XLON 
 
700             132.80          10:28:21         00347551970TRLO1     XLON 
 
346             132.80          10:28:38         00347552258TRLO1     XLON 
 
555             132.60          10:28:39         00347552263TRLO1     XLON 
 
369             132.60          10:29:00         00347552593TRLO1     XLON 
 
175             132.60          10:29:00         00347552594TRLO1     XLON 
 
1080             132.60          10:29:00         00347552595TRLO1     XLON 
 
540             132.60          10:29:51         00347553492TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             132.60          10:44:30         00347583899TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             132.60          10:44:55         00347584889TRLO1     XLON 
 
566             132.40          10:45:00         00347585033TRLO1     XLON 
 
571             132.40          11:01:20         00347603763TRLO1     XLON 
 
574             132.40          11:01:20         00347603764TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             132.40          11:16:43         00347604275TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             132.40          11:17:11         00347604306TRLO1     XLON 
 
186             132.40          11:23:23         00347604501TRLO1     XLON 
 
576             132.20          11:49:55         00347605808TRLO1     XLON 
 
558             132.20          11:50:49         00347605827TRLO1     XLON 
 
392             132.20          11:52:11         00347605857TRLO1     XLON 
 
147             132.20          11:52:11         00347605858TRLO1     XLON 
 
567             132.20          11:52:21         00347605865TRLO1     XLON 
 
568             132.20          11:52:23         00347605866TRLO1     XLON 
 
539             132.80          12:17:22         00347606737TRLO1     XLON 
 
538             132.80          12:17:22         00347606738TRLO1     XLON 
 
571             132.80          12:20:27         00347606847TRLO1     XLON 
 
536             132.40          12:42:01         00347607280TRLO1     XLON 
 
123             132.80          12:55:26         00347607667TRLO1     XLON 
 
1091             132.60          12:55:55         00347607683TRLO1     XLON 
 
146             132.80          12:59:47         00347607870TRLO1     XLON 
 
487             132.40          13:30:18         00347608913TRLO1     XLON 
 
56              132.40          13:30:19         00347608917TRLO1     XLON 
 
3000             133.00          13:50:20         00347609917TRLO1     XLON 
 
11821            133.00          13:50:20         00347609918TRLO1     XLON 
 
1123             133.20          13:50:20         00347609919TRLO1     XLON 
 
1173             133.60          13:50:21         00347609920TRLO1     XLON 
 
1173             133.80          13:50:21         00347609921TRLO1     XLON 
 
1071             134.00          13:50:31         00347609930TRLO1     XLON 
 
1170             134.00          13:50:31         00347609931TRLO1     XLON 
 
693             134.00          13:50:31         00347609932TRLO1     XLON 
 
1171             133.40          13:50:42         00347609943TRLO1     XLON 
 
1156             132.80          13:55:29         00347610064TRLO1     XLON 
 
6              132.60          14:00:30         00347610272TRLO1     XLON 
 
567             132.60          14:00:30         00347610273TRLO1     XLON 
 
580             132.60          14:03:47         00347610462TRLO1     XLON 
 
541             132.60          14:03:47         00347610463TRLO1     XLON 
 
915             132.60          14:03:47         00347610464TRLO1     XLON 
 
859             132.60          14:05:22         00347610507TRLO1     XLON 
 
157             132.60          14:11:30         00347610690TRLO1     XLON 
 
401             132.60          14:11:30         00347610691TRLO1     XLON 
 
504             132.60          14:19:01         00347611223TRLO1     XLON 
 
54              132.60          14:19:01         00347611224TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2025 12:01 ET (16:01 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

400             132.40          14:32:03         00347611930TRLO1     XLON 
 
158             132.40          14:32:03         00347611931TRLO1     XLON 
 
115             132.40          14:32:21         00347611992TRLO1     XLON 
 
667             132.40          14:32:21         00347611993TRLO1     XLON 
 
541             132.20          14:37:00         00347612395TRLO1     XLON 
 
998             131.60          14:50:32         00347613501TRLO1     XLON 
 
1159             131.20          14:50:32         00347613502TRLO1     XLON 
 
7              131.40          14:50:59         00347613529TRLO1     XLON 
 
565             130.80          15:00:33         00347614192TRLO1     XLON 
 
255             130.80          15:00:33         00347614193TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              130.80          15:00:33         00347614194TRLO1     XLON 
 
310             130.80          15:00:33         00347614195TRLO1     XLON 
 
566             130.80          15:00:33         00347614196TRLO1     XLON 
 
256             130.80          15:00:33         00347614197TRLO1     XLON 
 
1697             130.40          15:01:06         00347614227TRLO1     XLON 
 
562             130.80          15:12:08         00347615158TRLO1     XLON 
 
3000             130.80          15:12:08         00347615159TRLO1     XLON 
 
3317             130.80          15:12:08         00347615160TRLO1     XLON 
 
539             130.60          15:13:03         00347615246TRLO1     XLON 
 
584             130.40          15:13:08         00347615249TRLO1     XLON 
 
1107             130.80          15:18:28         00347615641TRLO1     XLON 
 
3000             130.80          15:18:28         00347615642TRLO1     XLON 
 
4394             130.80          15:18:28         00347615643TRLO1     XLON 
 
222             130.60          15:18:28         00347615644TRLO1     XLON 
 
195             130.80          15:18:53         00347615674TRLO1     XLON 
 
179             130.80          15:18:53         00347615675TRLO1     XLON 
 
1078             130.80          15:19:33         00347615728TRLO1     XLON 
 
546             130.00          15:21:10         00347615835TRLO1     XLON 
 
546             130.00          15:21:10         00347615836TRLO1     XLON 
 
1720             130.20          15:25:03         00347616046TRLO1     XLON 
 
275             130.00          15:25:26         00347616073TRLO1     XLON 
 
536             130.80          15:49:01         00347617368TRLO1     XLON 
 
1140             131.20          16:18:19         00347619606TRLO1     XLON 
 
133             131.60          16:18:19         00347619607TRLO1     XLON 
 
126             131.80          16:18:19         00347619608TRLO1     XLON 
 
154             131.80          16:18:19         00347619609TRLO1     XLON 
 
166             131.80          16:18:19         00347619610TRLO1     XLON 
 
1108             131.80          16:18:19         00347619611TRLO1     XLON 
 
631             131.80          16:18:19         00347619612TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             131.40          16:18:19         00347619613TRLO1     XLON 
 
805             131.40          16:18:20         00347619619TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             131.40          16:18:20         00347619620TRLO1     XLON 
 
572             131.60          16:18:26         00347619621TRLO1     XLON 
 
710             131.60          16:18:53         00347619662TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              131.40          16:18:54         00347619663TRLO1     XLON 
 
931             131.20          16:18:54         00347619664TRLO1     XLON 
 
196             131.20          16:18:54         00347619665TRLO1     XLON 
 
1073             131.00          16:19:26         00347619745TRLO1     XLON 
 
3000             130.80          16:19:26         00347619746TRLO1     XLON 
 
485             130.80          16:19:26         00347619747TRLO1     XLON 
 
1319             130.80          16:19:26         00347619748TRLO1     XLON 
 
263             130.40          16:19:26         00347619749TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  397760 
EQS News ID:  2178600 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2178600&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2025 12:01 ET (16:01 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
