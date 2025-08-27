DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 27-Aug-2025 / 16:51 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 27 August 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 27 August 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 68,341 Highest price paid per share: 147.00p Lowest price paid per share: 145.60p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 146.5334p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 307,776,474 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (307,776,474) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 146.5334p 68,341

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 19208 146.00 13:07:17 00351009049TRLO1 XLON 1073 146.00 14:53:22 00351014049TRLO1 XLON 1099 147.00 14:53:22 00351014050TRLO1 XLON 2204 147.00 14:53:22 00351014051TRLO1 XLON 2204 147.00 14:53:22 00351014052TRLO1 XLON 3000 147.00 14:53:22 00351014053TRLO1 XLON 16140 147.00 14:53:22 00351014054TRLO1 XLON 2146 146.40 14:53:22 00351014055TRLO1 XLON 31 145.60 14:53:23 00351014057TRLO1 XLON 1012 146.20 14:55:06 00351014135TRLO1 XLON 514 146.00 14:55:06 00351014136TRLO1 XLON 493 145.60 14:59:32 00351014479TRLO1 XLON 22 145.60 15:00:45 00351014571TRLO1 XLON 507 147.00 15:08:53 00351015012TRLO1 XLON 15 147.00 15:08:53 00351015013TRLO1 XLON 520 147.00 15:10:58 00351015117TRLO1 XLON 519 147.00 15:13:07 00351015311TRLO1 XLON 520 147.00 15:15:16 00351015446TRLO1 XLON 522 147.00 15:17:24 00351015566TRLO1 XLON 522 147.00 15:19:32 00351015770TRLO1 XLON 519 147.00 15:21:37 00351015898TRLO1 XLON 519 147.00 15:23:45 00351016002TRLO1 XLON 519 146.40 15:24:29 00351016037TRLO1 XLON 518 146.40 15:24:29 00351016038TRLO1 XLON 1060 146.20 15:24:29 00351016040TRLO1 XLON 490 146.40 15:28:37 00351016357TRLO1 XLON 40 146.40 15:35:35 00351016836TRLO1 XLON 490 146.40 15:35:35 00351016837TRLO1 XLON 530 146.40 15:35:35 00351016838TRLO1 XLON 539 146.40 15:35:35 00351016839TRLO1 XLON 539 146.20 15:37:19 00351016919TRLO1 XLON 534 146.00 15:40:14 00351017057TRLO1 XLON 344 146.20 15:46:47 00351017360TRLO1 XLON 515 146.00 15:58:30 00351018078TRLO1 XLON 196 146.40 16:00:29 00351018191TRLO1 XLON 540 146.20 16:00:29 00351018192TRLO1 XLON 232 146.40 16:09:12 00351018552TRLO1 XLON 538 146.40 16:09:29 00351018568TRLO1 XLON 543 146.40 16:09:51 00351018608TRLO1 XLON 759 146.60 16:15:17 00351019031TRLO1 XLON 344 146.60 16:15:17 00351019032TRLO1 XLON 47 146.60 16:15:17 00351019033TRLO1 XLON 341 146.80 16:15:17 00351019034TRLO1 XLON 344 146.80 16:15:22 00351019038TRLO1 XLON 520 146.60 16:15:30 00351019043TRLO1 XLON 163 146.80 16:15:30 00351019044TRLO1 XLON 344 146.80 16:15:30 00351019045TRLO1 XLON 1056 146.80 16:15:30 00351019046TRLO1 XLON 464 146.80 16:15:30 00351019047TRLO1 XLON 515 146.60 16:15:43 00351019056TRLO1 XLON 515 146.40 16:15:49 00351019060TRLO1 XLON 924 146.60 16:16:38 00351019117TRLO1 XLON 529 146.40 16:19:59 00351019213TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 400079 EQS News ID: 2189662 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2189662&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 27, 2025 11:51 ET (15:51 GMT)