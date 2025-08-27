Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
27.08.25 | 15:29
1,660 Euro
-1,19 % -0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6402,00018:53
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
27-Aug-2025 / 16:51 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
27 August 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  27 August 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         68,341 
 
Highest price paid per share:            147.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             145.60p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    146.5334p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 307,776,474 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (307,776,474) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      146.5334p                       68,341

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
19208            146.00          13:07:17         00351009049TRLO1     XLON 
 
1073             146.00          14:53:22         00351014049TRLO1     XLON 
 
1099             147.00          14:53:22         00351014050TRLO1     XLON 
 
2204             147.00          14:53:22         00351014051TRLO1     XLON 
 
2204             147.00          14:53:22         00351014052TRLO1     XLON 
 
3000             147.00          14:53:22         00351014053TRLO1     XLON 
 
16140            147.00          14:53:22         00351014054TRLO1     XLON 
 
2146             146.40          14:53:22         00351014055TRLO1     XLON 
 
31              145.60          14:53:23         00351014057TRLO1     XLON 
 
1012             146.20          14:55:06         00351014135TRLO1     XLON 
 
514             146.00          14:55:06         00351014136TRLO1     XLON 
 
493             145.60          14:59:32         00351014479TRLO1     XLON 
 
22              145.60          15:00:45         00351014571TRLO1     XLON 
 
507             147.00          15:08:53         00351015012TRLO1     XLON 
 
15              147.00          15:08:53         00351015013TRLO1     XLON 
 
520             147.00          15:10:58         00351015117TRLO1     XLON 
 
519             147.00          15:13:07         00351015311TRLO1     XLON 
 
520             147.00          15:15:16         00351015446TRLO1     XLON 
 
522             147.00          15:17:24         00351015566TRLO1     XLON 
 
522             147.00          15:19:32         00351015770TRLO1     XLON 
 
519             147.00          15:21:37         00351015898TRLO1     XLON 
 
519             147.00          15:23:45         00351016002TRLO1     XLON 
 
519             146.40          15:24:29         00351016037TRLO1     XLON 
 
518             146.40          15:24:29         00351016038TRLO1     XLON 
 
1060             146.20          15:24:29         00351016040TRLO1     XLON 
 
490             146.40          15:28:37         00351016357TRLO1     XLON 
 
40              146.40          15:35:35         00351016836TRLO1     XLON 
 
490             146.40          15:35:35         00351016837TRLO1     XLON 
 
530             146.40          15:35:35         00351016838TRLO1     XLON 
 
539             146.40          15:35:35         00351016839TRLO1     XLON 
 
539             146.20          15:37:19         00351016919TRLO1     XLON 
 
534             146.00          15:40:14         00351017057TRLO1     XLON 
 
344             146.20          15:46:47         00351017360TRLO1     XLON 
 
515             146.00          15:58:30         00351018078TRLO1     XLON 
 
196             146.40          16:00:29         00351018191TRLO1     XLON 
 
540             146.20          16:00:29         00351018192TRLO1     XLON 
 
232             146.40          16:09:12         00351018552TRLO1     XLON 
 
538             146.40          16:09:29         00351018568TRLO1     XLON 
 
543             146.40          16:09:51         00351018608TRLO1     XLON 
 
759             146.60          16:15:17         00351019031TRLO1     XLON 
 
344             146.60          16:15:17         00351019032TRLO1     XLON 
 
47              146.60          16:15:17         00351019033TRLO1     XLON 
 
341             146.80          16:15:17         00351019034TRLO1     XLON 
 
344             146.80          16:15:22         00351019038TRLO1     XLON 
 
520             146.60          16:15:30         00351019043TRLO1     XLON 
 
163             146.80          16:15:30         00351019044TRLO1     XLON 
 
344             146.80          16:15:30         00351019045TRLO1     XLON 
 
1056             146.80          16:15:30         00351019046TRLO1     XLON 
 
464             146.80          16:15:30         00351019047TRLO1     XLON 
 
515             146.60          16:15:43         00351019056TRLO1     XLON 
 
515             146.40          16:15:49         00351019060TRLO1     XLON 
 
924             146.60          16:16:38         00351019117TRLO1     XLON 
 
529             146.40          16:19:59         00351019213TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  400079 
EQS News ID:  2189662 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2189662&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 27, 2025 11:51 ET (15:51 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
