Freitag, 01.08.2025
Die Welt unter Strom: Wie Kupfer zum strategisch wichtigsten Metall der Erde wurde
01.08.2025 19:18 Uhr
CMG Financial's Colleen Schofield Honored as 2025 HousingWire Insider

SAN RAMON, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 1, 2025 / CMG Financial, one of the nation's top mortgage lenders, is proud to announce that Colleen Schofield, SVP of Post Closing Operations, has been honored as a 2025 HousingWire Insider. This is Colleen's second Insider recognition; her first dating back to 2019.

"The HousingWire Insiders are driving forces behind their organizations' success," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. "These leaders are the architects of operational excellence, transforming strategic vision into tangible results. Reviewing this year's nominees and winners, it's clear that HousingWire Insiders deliver results while elevating their colleagues and teams."

Colleen Schofield is the quiet force behind CMG's operational excellence, consistently driving results through strategic foresight, deep institutional knowledge, and a steadfast commitment to integrity. Over the past year, she has played a crucial role in improving internal workflows, enhancing cross-department collaboration, and maintaining the highest standards of compliance and service - all while empowering those around her to succeed. Her calm, solutions-oriented leadership style brings out the best in her team and builds trust across the organization.

Colleen's influence extends beyond just operations. She brings steady guidance in times of change, sets a high standard through example, and creates an environment where others can grow and succeed. Her leadership and impact continue to shape CMG's success from the inside out.

"Colleen is the kind of leader every organization hopes to have. She's steady, strategic, and completely selfless in her pursuit of excellence," notes Susan Walker, CMG's EVP of Corporate Efficiency. "She doesn't seek the spotlight, but her impact is felt in every corner of CMG."

To read Colleen's feature in HousingWire and learn more about this year's honorees, click here.

About CMG

CMG Mortgage, Inc. NMLS ID# 1820 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.orghttp://www.cmghomeloans.com ) is a well-capitalized mortgage lender founded in 1993. Founder and CEO, Christopher M. George, was Chairman of the Mortgage Bankers Association in 2019. CMG makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending. CMG currently operates in all states, including the District of Columbia, and holds approvals with FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA. CMG is widely known throughout the mortgage banking and housing markets for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets, boasting a readership that spans lending, servicing, investments, and real estate market participants, as well as financial market professionals. With over 10 million annual unique visitors, HousingWire is the community for mortgage and housing professionals to engage and connect. Industry decision-makers rely on us to Move Markets Forward.

Media Contact

Annaugh Madsen
Phone: (667) 260-6360
Email: amadsen@cmgfi.com

SOURCE: CMG Financial



