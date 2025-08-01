Berkeys Plumbing, A/C & Electrical Celebrates 50 Years of Service with Major Wins in Living Magazine's Best of Readers' Choice Awards

Recognized as Best Plumber, HVAC, and Outdoor Lighting Company Across DFW

SOUTHLAKE, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 1, 2025 / Berkeys Plumbing, A/C & Electrical has once again earned top honors in the annual Living Magazine Best of Readers' Choice Awards, winning in multiple categories across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

The respected home services company was named:

Best Plumber and Plumbing Company in Southlake and Colleyville

Best Heating and Air Conditioning Company in Southlake and Colleyville

Best Outdoor Lighting Company in Keller

These honors reflect the trust and satisfaction of local homeowners who rely on Berkeys for dependable service, innovative solutions, and 24/7 support. These prestigious honors coincide with a landmark year for the Texas-based company, which marks five decades of delivering expert, reliable home services throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

"Since 1975, Berkeys has remained committed to providing top-tier plumbing, HVAC, and electrical services. We are extremely honored to be recognized by the readers of Living Magazine" said Jeff Cox, President of Berkeys. "Our team works tirelessly to deliver exceptional service across plumbing, heating, cooling, and electrical solutions. These awards are a testament to their dedication and our commitment to earning the trust of families throughout Southlake, Colleyville, Keller, and the entire DFW area."

Berkeys' 50-year legacy and success is built on the company's founding principles:

Exceptional Customer Service - Providing prompt, professional, and courteous service that exceeds expectations

Quality Craftsmanship - Offering reliable, efficient, and long-lasting solutions

Community Involvement - Actively supporting local organizations and giving back to the communities it serves

Berkeys has long served the Dallas-Fort Worth region - including Arlington, Plano, Frisco, and surrounding communities - with licensed technicians, transparent pricing, and a 100% satisfaction guarantee. The company continues to expand its offerings while maintaining its strong reputation for reliability, professionalism, and community involvement.

The Living Magazine honors expand beyond only three communities, Berkey's is the Best of Reader's Choice for best plumber and plumbing company in Southlake and Colleyville, TX; the best heating and air conditioning company in Southlake and Colleyville, TX, the best outdoor lighting company in Keller, TX, serving Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, Frisco and all other major cities in the DFW metroplex.

In addition to its latest Living Magazine honors, Berkeys has earned a long list of awards and accolades over the years, including Southlake Journal Best of the Best Angie's List Super Service Award and an A+ Rating and Accreditation from the Better Business Bureau since 1997.

About Berkeys Plumbing, A/C, & Electrical

Texas-based Berkeys has been providing quality plumbing, electrical, air conditioning, and heating services to homeowners in the Dallas / Fort Worth metroplex since 1975. The company sells America's top-rated brands of plumbing, AC repair, electrical, and heating equipment known for high efficiency, reliability, and serviceability; and it services all brands and makes of plumbing and air conditioning equipment. All Berkeys plumbers have passed rigorous state plumbing examinations and are licensed by the State of Texas; they understand the complexity of state plumbing codes all the way down to local requirements. Berkeys maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and has led the field in area newspapers' readers' favorite polls. Berkeys is part of the Wrench Group, a national leader operating in 25 markets across 14 states to provide home repair, replacement and maintenance services specializing in heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

TACLB133168E | Stephen M Harris M-37968 | TECL30739

Media Contact:

Mike Myers

Director of Marketing

berkeysmarketing@berkeys.com

SOURCE: Berkeys

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/berkeys-plumbing-a%2fc-and-electrical-celebrates-50-years-of-service-with-major-wins-in-liv-1055698