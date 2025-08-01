Building with Heart: Guardian Roofing HALO Project Unites Entire Team to Deliver Life-Changing Roof for Lake Stevens Couple

LAKE STEVENS, WA / ACCESS Newswire / August 1, 2025 / When Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation named Fred and Rebecca Moore of Lake Stevens as the 2025 recipients of their annual HALO Project, it sparked more than just community pride-it ignited a company-wide movement of compassion, collaboration, and purpose.

Every single Washington State-based Guardian team member, from field crews to office staff, played a part in the planning and execution of the complete roof replacement for the Moore's, making the initiative a true labor of love and a cornerstone of the company's culture. This annual project, now in its seventh year, isn't just about replacing roofs-it's about lifting spirits both inside and outside the company.

"At Guardian, the HALO Project has become something we all look forward to," said Lori Swanson, owner of Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation. "It brings out the very best in our team. We don't just give back-we grow stronger together. This project unites us around a common mission and reminds us why we do what we do."

Fred Moore, a Vietnam veteran, retired pastor, and active member of a local motorcycle ministry, and his wife Rebecca, a school bus driver and youth mentor, have spent their lives serving others. Though they never had biological children, they lovingly raised two daughters from their church community under a roof that is now dangerously deteriorated.

Despite Fred's severe respiratory issues and Rebecca's mobility challenges, they've tried to keep up with repairs-until the roof's condition and their health made that impossible. When the Guardian team learned their story through a heartfelt nomination, there was no hesitation.

"Fred and Rebecca have spent their lives giving," said Swanson. "They've cared for their community and built a family with faith, love, and resilience. It's our honor to come together as a company and make sure their home is safe and secure for the years ahead."

Guardian's HALO Project reflects the company's deep commitment to creating real change. It also serves as a powerful internal morale booster, reminding employees that their work has purposes far beyond the job site.

"This isn't just a one-day install," said English Bryant, Office & Dealer Finance Manager at Guardian. "Every department is involved. From the first phone call to the final shingle, we're all in. It's truly one of the most inspiring, community-driven, impactful, and uplifting things we do as a company."

Support from valued industry partners-including Owens Corning, Sound Building Supply, Beacon Building Supply, Velux Skylights, Miles Resources, and Service Partners-helped bring this project to life, allowing Guardian to continue its mission of restoring hope one roof at a time.

This year's HALO Project was completed during National Roofing Week, reinforcing Guardian's belief that roofing is more than just a trade-it's a way to build stronger communities from the top down.

"We are hopeful that as our company grows, we be able to continue helping even more families for many, many years to come," concluded Swanson.

MORE ABOUT GUARDIAN HOME'S HALO PROJECT AND PAST WINNERS:

https://www.guardianhome.com/lp_pg/guardian-roofing-halo-project

About Guardian Roofing, LLC

Guardian Roofing, LLC is an award-winning professional roofing contractor in the Seattle market, serving homeowners since 2005 in the counties of King, Pierce, Snohomish, Kitsap and Thurston. Founders Lori and Matt Swanson have more than 60 years of combined roofing experience and employ a team of more than 100 skilled and professionally certified craftsmen who assist customers with their roof, gutter, attic, masonry, and skylight needs. Recognized in 2022 as one of the fastest-growing private companies by the Puget Sound Business Journal, Guardian is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau and has been named a top 100 Roofing Contractor in the U.S. by Roofing Contractors Magazine. For more information, visit www.guardianroofing.com.

Licenses: WA UBI 604-059-205 | FEIN #81-4469822

