Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 01.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Welt unter Strom: Wie Kupfer zum strategisch wichtigsten Metall der Erde wurde
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
01.08.2025 20:14 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Building with Heart: Guardian Roofing HALO Project Unites Entire Team to Deliver Life-Changing Roof for Lake Stevens Couple

LAKE STEVENS, WA / ACCESS Newswire / August 1, 2025 / When Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation named Fred and Rebecca Moore of Lake Stevens as the 2025 recipients of their annual HALO Project, it sparked more than just community pride-it ignited a company-wide movement of compassion, collaboration, and purpose.

Every single Washington State-based Guardian team member, from field crews to office staff, played a part in the planning and execution of the complete roof replacement for the Moore's, making the initiative a true labor of love and a cornerstone of the company's culture. This annual project, now in its seventh year, isn't just about replacing roofs-it's about lifting spirits both inside and outside the company.

"At Guardian, the HALO Project has become something we all look forward to," said Lori Swanson, owner of Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation. "It brings out the very best in our team. We don't just give back-we grow stronger together. This project unites us around a common mission and reminds us why we do what we do."

Fred Moore, a Vietnam veteran, retired pastor, and active member of a local motorcycle ministry, and his wife Rebecca, a school bus driver and youth mentor, have spent their lives serving others. Though they never had biological children, they lovingly raised two daughters from their church community under a roof that is now dangerously deteriorated.

Despite Fred's severe respiratory issues and Rebecca's mobility challenges, they've tried to keep up with repairs-until the roof's condition and their health made that impossible. When the Guardian team learned their story through a heartfelt nomination, there was no hesitation.

"Fred and Rebecca have spent their lives giving," said Swanson. "They've cared for their community and built a family with faith, love, and resilience. It's our honor to come together as a company and make sure their home is safe and secure for the years ahead."

Guardian's HALO Project reflects the company's deep commitment to creating real change. It also serves as a powerful internal morale booster, reminding employees that their work has purposes far beyond the job site.

"This isn't just a one-day install," said English Bryant, Office & Dealer Finance Manager at Guardian. "Every department is involved. From the first phone call to the final shingle, we're all in. It's truly one of the most inspiring, community-driven, impactful, and uplifting things we do as a company."

Support from valued industry partners-including Owens Corning, Sound Building Supply, Beacon Building Supply, Velux Skylights, Miles Resources, and Service Partners-helped bring this project to life, allowing Guardian to continue its mission of restoring hope one roof at a time.

This year's HALO Project was completed during National Roofing Week, reinforcing Guardian's belief that roofing is more than just a trade-it's a way to build stronger communities from the top down.

"We are hopeful that as our company grows, we be able to continue helping even more families for many, many years to come," concluded Swanson.

MORE ABOUT GUARDIAN HOME'S HALO PROJECT AND PAST WINNERS:
https://www.guardianhome.com/lp_pg/guardian-roofing-halo-project

About Guardian Roofing, LLC

Guardian Roofing, LLC is an award-winning professional roofing contractor in the Seattle market, serving homeowners since 2005 in the counties of King, Pierce, Snohomish, Kitsap and Thurston. Founders Lori and Matt Swanson have more than 60 years of combined roofing experience and employ a team of more than 100 skilled and professionally certified craftsmen who assist customers with their roof, gutter, attic, masonry, and skylight needs. Recognized in 2022 as one of the fastest-growing private companies by the Puget Sound Business Journal, Guardian is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau and has been named a top 100 Roofing Contractor in the U.S. by Roofing Contractors Magazine. For more information, visit www.guardianroofing.com.

Licenses: WA UBI 604-059-205 | FEIN #81-4469822

Media Contact:

Dana Cobb
The Barber Shop Marketing
dana@thebarbershopmarketing.com
972.955.9747

SOURCE: Guardian Roofing



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/building-with-heart-guardian-roofing-halo-project-unites-entire-team-t-1055699

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.