AccreditedEvents and New to The Street Host Exclusive Investor Cocktail Event Featuring MUSQ, The Music ETF, on September 3 at Hudson Yards

New to The Street Host Exclusive Investor Cocktail Event Featuring MUSQ ($MUSQ), The Music ETF, on September 3 at Hudson Yards

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 1, 2025 / AccreditedEvents, in partnership with New to The Street, proudly announces an exclusive investor cocktail event spotlighting MUSQ ($MUSQ), the innovative Music ETF. The event will take place Wednesday, September 3, 2025, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Hudson Yards in New York City.

This invitation-only event offers accredited investors and financial industry professionals a rare and intimate opportunity to meet David Schulhof, Founder and CEO of MUSQ Global Music Industry ETF, along with select senior executives from the world's leading music and entertainment companies possibly including:

  • Spotify

  • Live Nation

  • Universal Music Group

  • Tencent Music

  • CTS Eventim

  • Apple Music

  • YouTube

  • Amazon Music

  • Warner Music

  • Reservoir Media

Guests will have the chance to engage directly with these industry leaders and gain valuable insights into MUSQ's innovative approach to music industry investments, current market trends, and future growth opportunities.

"We're delighted to present this exceptional event at Hudson Yards featuring MUSQ," stated Vince Caruso, Director of AccreditedEvents and Founder of New to The Street. "MUSQ is uniquely positioned to capture investor interest by strategically tapping into the thriving global music sector, and this event underscores our commitment to connecting sophisticated investors with pioneering investment opportunities."

The event will commence with an engaging presentation by MUSQ executives, followed by an interactive Q&A session and networking reception, providing attendees the ideal environment to explore alternative investments and build connections with prominent thought leaders in the music and entertainment space.

Event Details:

  • Date: Wednesday, September 3, 2025

  • Time: 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

  • Location: Hudson Yards, NYC

Space is limited, and attendance is strictly by invitation. Accredited investors and financial professionals interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP promptly.

For further details or to secure your invitation, please contact:
Vince Caruso
Vince.Caruso@NewtoTheStreet.com

About Accredited Events:
AccreditedEvents specializes in curated, invitation-only networking and educational events designed specifically for accredited investors, connecting them with innovative companies and exclusive investment opportunities across a variety of sectors.

About New to The Street:
New to The Street is a leading multimedia financial news and content provider dedicated to showcasing innovative, emerging growth companies to investors. Leveraging national television platforms, digital channels, and exclusive events, New to The Street delivers unmatched exposure through sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business, complemented by a robust social media presence.

Upcoming AccreditedEvents in September and October (Dates T.B.A.):

  • NeOnc Technologies ($NTHI)

  • DataVault Holdings ($DVLT)

  • Synergy CHC ($SNYR)

  • NRx Pharmaceuticals ($NRXP)

  • Health In Tech ($HIT)

  • NewsOut (Private Company)

About MUSQ LLC: MUSQ LLC is the mastermind behind the MUSQ Global Music Industry Index (MUSQIX), and the MUSQ Global Music Industry ETF (NYSE:MUSQ). MUSQ LLC's founder and CEO, David Schulhof, is an experienced music investor and operator with more than 25 years of investing in and operating public and private companies in the music and entertainment industry.

For more information, please contact: info@musq.com

For a complete list of MUSQ holdings and sector breakdown, please visit musqetf.com. Holdings subject to change. Source: Yang, Lisa, et al., Music in the Air, Goldman Sachs Equity Research, May 01, 2024.

MUSQ Global Music Industry ETF is offered by prospectus. Carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. This and other important information can be found in the MUSQ ETF prospectus, which should be read carefully before investing and can be obtained by visiting https://musqetf.com or by calling 1-855-MUSQ-ETF (687-7383).

SOURCE: New To The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/accreditedevents-and-new-to-the-street-host-exclusive-investor-cocktail-event-1055721

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
