Freitag, 01.08.2025
Die Welt unter Strom: Wie Kupfer zum strategisch wichtigsten Metall der Erde wurde
ACCESS Newswire
01.08.2025 22:02 Uhr
155 Leser
ERP Advisors Group Explains Why Software Demos Are Often Unproductive

On Thursday, July 17th, ERP Advisors Group's ERP Expert to CEOs & CFOs, Shawn Windle, discussed the best practices for approaching software demonstrations.

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / August 1, 2025 / On Thursday, July 17th, The ERP Advisor Podcast hosted Shawn Windle, Founder and Managing Principal of ERP Advisors Group, where he broke down software demonstrations and the confusions that often surround them.

Watch the full webinar here.

Mr. Windle started things off by explaining why businesses conduct software demos, stating, "Software demos are vital to the software selection process, critical, actually. But...there are some key things you have to keep in mind, otherwise it can quickly become a superficial beauty pageant."

Mr. Windle further examined the important role of documenting your needs and sending them to the vendor prior to any demos, emphasizing, "you can look at the demonstration process from the client side as an exam. You are testing the vendors…[you should say] here's our criteria, here's the exam."

In closing, Mr. Windle reminds listeners, "having the team go through these efforts [of gathering your needs] in advance of the presentation only helps everyone involved."

Watch the complete interview here.

The full conference call is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other major podcast providers.

Click here to register for our next events.

ERP Advisors Group is one of the world's most trusted enterprise software advisory firms. Helping hundreds of organizations find the right solutions to meet their unique needs, ERP Advisors Group is technology independent, with a proven track record of successful software selections that lead to successful go-lives.

Contact Information

Erica Windle
Principal, Operations
erica@erpadvisorsgroup.com
720-542-7803

SOURCE: ERP Advisors Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/erp-advisors-group-explains-why-software-demos-are-often-unprodu-1055730

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
