Vancouver, British Columbia and Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2025) - Ambitious Entertainment, a disruptive force in independent film and television, reshaping how content is developed, produced, and delivered, has announced today that it officially submitted a proposal for a public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Final terms of the offering, including the number of shares and offering price, will be disclosed in a subsequent announcement following regulatory review.

With offices in Vancouver and Los Angeles, Ambitious Entertainment is incorporated in the state of Nevada and has recently delivered high-profile content, including the horror movie All My Friends Are Dead starring JoJo Siwa.

With a confident strategy of packaging premium IP-based film and television content for both domestic and international markets, Ambitious currently has ten projects in active development, each targeted for release between 2026 and 2027. The company's curated slate emphasizes high-concept IP, global talent partnerships, and scalable content designed to appeal to diverse audiences across major distribution platforms.

Co-President Kirk Shaw, "Ambitious was founded with the goal of identifying breakout talent and IP with domestic and international appeal. We believe this public offering will allow us to expand new production and accelerate our current slate as we enter one of the most exciting periods in our company's history."

The proposed offering comes amid renewed strength in the IPO market and growing investor appetite for content-driven businesses with scalable pipelines and valuable intellectual property. Ambitious aims to leverage public capital to finance production, expand distribution partnerships, and invest in strategic acquisitions across the media and entertainment landscape.

About Ambitious Entertainment

Ambitious Entertainment is a dynamic film and television company focused on the development, packaging, and production of premium entertainment for global audiences. With offices in Vancouver and Los Angeles, the company brings together a top-tier management team as well as A-list and emerging talent to deliver compelling stories across all major platforms.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any such offer will be made solely by means of a prospectus filed with the SEC.

