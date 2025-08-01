Anzeige
Die Welt unter Strom: Wie Kupfer zum strategisch wichtigsten Metall der Erde wurde
ACCESS Newswire
Kennedys CMK LLP: Notice of Data Security Incident

KEENE, NEW HAMPSHIRE / ACCESS Newswire / August 1, 2025 / Residential Resources is committed to protecting the privacy and security of its patients' health information. We are writing regarding a data security incident that may have involved the protected health information of certain Residential Resources clients.

What Happened: We take the privacy and security of all information very seriously. On April 10, 2025, we became aware of technical issues related to a legacy server that we were preparing to shut down permanently. This sever has limited data of a small number of Residential Resources clients between 2012 and 2022. Upon discovery of the incident, we took immediate steps to secure our network. We also retained outside cybersecurity specialists to investigate the incident. After a thorough investigation, we learned that an unauthorized actor gained access to data on the legacy server between April 5-10, 2025. On May 19, 2025, it also was determined that certain protected health information was on the server and was potentially accessed or acquired by the unauthorized actor.

What Information Was Involved: The types of information that may have been contained on the legacy server varies by individual but may include name, address, identified disability, medication, and treatment plans.

What We Are Doing: We are taking this incident seriously. We have implemented additional measures to prevent future occurrences. We also have established a professional call center, detailed below, to contact if you have any questions.

What You Can Do: This incident does not mean that you have or will be a victim of fraud. However, one may remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing one's credit reports and account statements for suspicious activity and to detect errors. If you discover any suspicious or unusual activity on your accounts, please promptly contact the financial institution or company.

For More Information: For more information, persons may contact our dedicated support team at TransUnion at (866) 559-4061.

Sincerely,

Residential Resources

Contact Information

Sarah Jones
Associate
sarah.jones@kennedyslaw.com
267-479-6754

SOURCE: Kennedys CMK LLP



