Samstag, 02.08.2025
Die Welt unter Strom: Wie Kupfer zum strategisch wichtigsten Metall der Erde wurde
ACCESS Newswire
01.08.2025 23:50 Uhr
Sun & Partners: Sun Capital Welcomes New Equity Partner Zeze Sun, Following $22.7M Strategic Acquisition of Irvine Medical Management

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 1, 2025 / In a key leadership move, following a strategic U.S. healthcare acquisition, Sun Capital Partners has officially named Zeze Sun as the new Equity Partner. The promotion comes after recognizing Sun for his instrumental role in the firm's recent M&A transaction with Irvine Medical Management, which is the parent company of Anaheim Surgery Center and A&C Urgent Care. Sun's leadership abilities and tenacious initiative helped spark a significant expansion of Sun Capital's overall operational footprint within the outpatient surgery sector.

"This transaction is a strategic inflection point not just for our portfolio, but for how we integrate legal, financial, and healthcare expertise into a unified growth platform," said Zeze Sun. "I'm honored to step into this expanded role at such a pivotal time."

Sun has also led the legal team that is responsible for full-spectrum regulatory diligence, deal structuring, and cross-border transaction execution, which ultimately has guided the firm through a complex and high-value healthcare acquisition.

Dr. Gary Y. Chen, MS, M.D., CEO of Anaheim Surgery Center Medical Group and Clinical Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at UCLA, who is formerly a microsurgery professor at Johns Hopkins University's renowned Curtis National Hand Center - also praised Sun's leadership record.

"Sun's strategic vision and deep understanding of the healthcare legal landscape was critical to making this acquisition both seamless and forward-thinking," said Dr. Gary Chen.

The acquisition aligns with Sun Capital's consistent strategy to scale high-performance assets in healthcare, with an emphasis on surgical efficiency, regulatory compliance, and digital integration. The capital firm is positioning itself to be a leading investor in the evolving U.S. outpatient medical landscape.

In recent years, Sun Capital has evolved into a family office that operates as a seasoned private equity firm, with significant committed capital and a diverse portfolio that spans across healthcare, legal services, accounting, media, and other regulated sectors. The firm primarily targets middle-market businesses with EBITDA between $20 million and $100 million, by applying an "operations-first" investment philosophy that blends financial discipline with hands-on operational expertise.

"Zeze Sun possesses a rare ability to execute complex transactions, while navigating diverse regulatory landscapes," said Jeff Conway, Senior Contributor for Forbes.

Sun's expertise will play a pivotal role in driving complex transactions and unlocking new value. With a global platform built on integration, execution, and long-term vision, Sun Capital is firmly positioned to shape the future of private equity investment.

To get in touch with Sun Partners, please email info@sunpartnerspc.com

SOURCE: Sun & Partners



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/sun-capital-welcomes-new-equity-partner-zeze-sun-following-22.7m-str-1055141

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
