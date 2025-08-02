Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 02.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Welt unter Strom: Wie Kupfer zum strategisch wichtigsten Metall der Erde wurde
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.08.2025 00:00 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global AI Data Center Infrastructure Leader Zettabyte Receives Strategic Investment from Lam Capital

Lam Capital Joins Funding Round Alongside Foxconn, Pegatron, and Wistron

TAIPEI, Aug. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zettabyte, a fast-growing innovator in AI data center infrastructure software, today jointly announced a new strategic investment by Lam Capital, the corporate venture arm of Lam Research Corp., a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services for the semiconductor industry. The funding round also included participation from Wistron, Foxconn and Pegatron.

Zettabyte Logo

Zettabyte is transforming the AI compute landscape with its turnkey GPU cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) to enable next-generation AI data centers. The company's proprietary Zware platform unifies the entire AI infrastructure software stack-from networking to full cluster management. Zware advanced liquid cooling enables a sovereign systems architecture with a focus on cybersecurity, efficiency, and scalability.

Lam Capital's participation in the round alongside other prominent investors underscores the increasing importance of AI infrastructure as demand for GPU computing continues to outpace supply in the generative AI era. Zettabyte's vertically integrated software-hardware model is purpose built to address this supply-demand gap, optimizing every layer of AI compute environments.

"Zettabyte operates at the intersection of two megatrends: AI and infrastructure," said Kevin Chen, managing director at Lam Capital. "This investment highlights the importance of supporting the advancement of next-generation AI data center infrastructure solutions to enable the next wave of innovation across the semiconductor ecosystem."

The funding round will support Zettabyte in its global expansion efforts and help accelerate the development of Zsuite. Built for end-to-end optimizations and IaaS, Zsuite is designed to significantly reduce total cost of ownership for enterprise and public-sector customers.

"We are honored to welcome Lam Capital as a strategic investor," said Kenneth Tai, Chairman of Zettabyte. "Their support validates our mission to reimagine AI infrastructure from the ground up-merging performance, efficiency, and sovereignty in a unified platform."

About Zettabyte
Zettabyte is a global leader in AI data center infrastructure and full-stack GPU software. Its flagship product, Zware, delivers optimized AI computing through custom hardware, advanced cooling, and software-defined orchestration.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2493156/Zettabyte_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-ai-data-center-infrastructure-leader-zettabyte-receives-strategic-investment-from-lam-capital-302520005.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.