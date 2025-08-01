Stockholm, August 1st, 2025 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today publishes monthly trade statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary of the statistics for July 2025:

The share trading increased by 4.68% to a daily average of 2.699bn EUR, compared to 2.578bn EUR in July 2024. Compared to the previous month, June 2025, the daily average decreased by 16.9%.

Cleared derivatives volume decreased by 2.0% to a daily average of 207,043 contracts, compared with 211,314 contracts in July 2024.

ETF trading3 (Exchange Traded Funds) decreased by 12.4% to a daily average of 31.3m EUR compared to 35.7m EUR in July 2024.

Novo Nordisk A/S was the most traded stock per day during the past month, followed by SAAB AB.

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE was the most active member during the past month, followed by Morgan Stanley Europe SE.

Nasdaq Nordic's share of order-book trading in our listed stocks decreased to 71.9%, compared to 73.3% in the previous month4.

The average order book depth at the best price level was larger at Nasdaq Nordic than the second most liquid trading venue, see detailed figures per exchange:

For OMXC25 companies 2.1 larger

For OMXH25 companies 4.7 larger

For OMXS30 companies 2.6 larger

Nasdaq Nordic's average time at EBBO5 (European Best Bid and Offer) was:

For OMXC25 companies 75.2% (-1.82% from June)

For OMXH25 companies 83.6% (-1.84% from June)

For OMXS30 companies 84.8% (+0.2% from June)

1) Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm

2) Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius.

3) ETF trading figure includes Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm.

4) Included are the main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq Nordic listed shares. Source: BMLL

5) EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock. Source: BMLL

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com

Nasdaq Media Contact

Erik Gruvfors

+46 73 449 78 12

erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com