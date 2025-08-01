Anzeige
PR Newswire
01.08.2025 23:54 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

S&P Dow Jones Indices: Kodiak Gas Services Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Gas Services Inc. (NYSE: KGS) will replace NV5 Global Inc. (NASD: NVEE) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, August 06. Acuren Corp. (NYSE: TIC) is acquiring NV5 Global in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the change that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

August 06, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Kodiak Gas Services

KGS

Energy

August 06, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

NV5 Global

NVEE

Industrials

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2025 PR Newswire
