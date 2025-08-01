Sirona Biochem Corp.: Sirona Biochem Update to Shareholders on Financial Status and Operations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) ("Sirona") wishes to provide shareholders with a critical update on the company's financial position and recent corporate developments.

The convertible debenture financing announced on April 22, 2025, did not attract sufficient investor participation to proceed successfully. This outcome reflects the challenges encountered during a similar financing one year prior. Over the past two years, Vancouver-based management has operated without salary and has personally contributed funds to sustain essential operations.

After an extensive search for strategic investment, Sirona entered into an investment agreement with Promura GmbH, also announced on April 22, 2025. This decision followed a detailed due diligence process, including a review of Promura GmbH and its principal, Mr. Markus Burbach. Despite multiple assurances and repeated delays, the funds committed under this agreement were never received. Sirona has now concluded that the investment will not materialize.

In light of limited financing options, Sirona has made the difficult decision to allow for the orderly liquidation of its wholly owned subsidiary, TFChem, in accordance with French bankruptcy regulations. All laboratory operations have ceased, and the facility is now permanently closed. Sirona is also facing ongoing financial pressures, which led to the issuance of a cease trade order on March 7, 2025.

Additionally, Sirona has been informed that Allergan Aesthetics will not be proceeding with the license agreement announced on June 13, 2022, regarding the commercialization of TFC-1067. Sirona values the experience gained through this collaboration and appreciates the opportunity to have worked with a global leader in medical aesthetics.

Despite ongoing and significant challenges, management acknowledges that the commercial potential of its proprietary technologies remains uncertain. Nevertheless, it is evaluating structural and financial options that could, if feasible, support their future development.

About Sirona Biochem

Sirona is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com.

