Constellation Software Inc. and Topicus.Com Inc. Announce Results for Topicus.com Inc. for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2025

TORONTO, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV:TOI) in a joint release with Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) today announced financial results for Topicus.com Inc. ("Topicus" or the "Company") for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. Please note that all amounts referred to in this press release are in Euros unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and the accompanying notes, our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements of Topicus.com Inc. for the year ended December 31, 2024, which we prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on Topicus.com Inc.'s website www.topicus.com. Additional information about Topicus.com Inc. is also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Q2 2025 Headlines:

Revenue increased 20% (5% organic growth) to €372.0 million compared to €311.2 million in Q2 2024.

Net income increased 54% to €41.5 million (€0.31 on a diluted per share basis) from €26.9 million (€0.21 on a diluted per share basis).

Acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of €210.3 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of €30.5 million resulting in total consideration of €240.8 million.

Cash flows from operations ("CFO") decreased €23.8 million to negative €14.9 million compared to €8.8 million in Q2 2024.

Free cash flow available to shareholders1 ("FCFA2S") decreased €12.9 million to negative €16.7 million compared to negative €3.8 million in Q2 2024.





Total revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was €372.0 million, an increase of 20%, or €60.8 million, compared to €311.2 million for the comparable period in 2024. For the first six months of 2025 total revenues were €727.6 million, an increase of 18%, or €109.9 million, compared to €617.8 million for the comparable period in 2024. The increase for both the three and six-month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 5% and 4% respectively. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 increased €14.5 million to €41.5 million compared to €26.9 million for the same period in 2024. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €0.31 in the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to €0.21 for the same period in 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025 net income increased €56.4 million to €111.6 million compared to €55.2 million for the same period in 2024. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €0.85 in the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to €0.43 for the same period in 2024.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, CFO were negative €14.9 million compared to €8.8 million for the same period in 2024. Many of the businesses invoice customers for annual software maintenance fees in Q1 each year resulting in a disproportionate amount of cash being received in the first quarter as compared to the remaining three quarters. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, CFO increased €20.2 million to €256.5 million compared to €236.3 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 9%.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, FCFA2S was negative €16.7 million compared to negative €3.8 million for the same period in 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, FCFA2S increased €14.9 million to €145.0 million compared to €130.1 million for the same period in 2024 representing an increase of 11%.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be "forward looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Topicus or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Topicus assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders "FCFA2S'' refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received, and the proceeds from sale of interest rate caps. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. Topicus believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Topicus does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While Topicus could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, Topicus' objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet Topicus' hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (€ in millions) (€ in millions) Net cash flows from operating activities (14.9 ) 8.8 256.5 236.3 Adjusted for: Interest paid on lease obligations (0.7 ) (0.5 ) (1.4 ) (0.9 ) Interest paid on other facilities (4.3 ) (6.7 ) (9.0 ) (9.9 ) Credit facility transaction costs (3.2 ) (0.3 ) (3.3 ) (0.3 ) Payments of lease obligations (7.2 ) (6.1 ) (14.0 ) (11.9 ) Property and equipment purchased (3.8 ) (1.8 ) (6.7 ) (4.4 ) Interest and dividends received 8.3 - 8.6 - (25.8 ) (6.6 ) 230.7 208.8 Less amount attributable to non-controlling interests 9.1 2.8 (85.7 ) (78.7 ) Free cash flow available to shareholders (16.7 ) (3.8 ) 145.0 130.1 Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.

About Topicus.com Inc.

Topicus' subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOI". Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:

Jamal Baksh

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 861-9677

info@topicus.com

www.topicus.com

Topicus.com Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 June 30, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash 249,254 206,157 233,749 Accounts receivable 155,305 142,791 121,629 Unbilled revenue 59,780 45,415 47,740 Inventories 7,424 4,930 4,970 Other assets 78,311 55,107 62,955 550,075 454,400 471,043 Non-current assets: Property and equipment 27,698 23,245 21,007 Right of use assets 94,822 75,666 62,147 Deferred income taxes 25,614 19,905 21,089 Equity securities 395,677 - - Other assets 36,056 11,983 13,130 Intangible assets 1,195,438 950,670 933,837 1,775,305 1,081,470 1,051,209 Total assets 2,325,380 1,535,870 1,522,252 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Topicus Revolving Credit Facility and current portion of Term and other loans 142,506 225,718 246,155 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 254,931 250,361 177,887 Deferred revenue 319,820 166,593 279,338 Provisions 2,001 2,582 1,638 Acquisition holdback payables 20,536 13,073 15,270 Lease obligations 28,685 23,629 21,749 Income taxes payable 29,840 18,233 20,616 798,319 700,189 762,653 Non-current liabilities: Term and other loans 341,267 49,300 89,880 Deferred income taxes 199,526 145,911 145,807 Acquisition holdback payables 34,759 10,061 7,069 Lease obligations 67,480 53,188 41,478 Other liabilities 57,664 45,825 38,491 700,696 304,285 322,726 Total liabilities 1,499,015 1,004,474 1,085,379 Shareholders' Equity: Capital stock 39,412 39,412 39,412 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 125,668 5,584 3,667 Retained earnings 338,596 266,281 208,991 Non-controlling interests 322,688 220,119 184,802 826,365 531,396 436,873 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 2,325,380 1,535,870 1,522,252

Topicus.com Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss) (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue License 10,435 8,169 19,831 17,334 Professional services 88,218 79,308 170,523 154,314 Hardware and other 8,471 5,037 15,790 10,588 Maintenance and other recurring 264,907 218,674 521,482 435,522 372,032 311,189 727,627 617,757 Expenses Staff 206,036 177,462 403,924 350,577 Hardware 4,653 3,570 8,778 8,190 Third party license, maintenance and professional services 32,074 23,705 60,496 47,056 Occupancy 2,896 2,679 5,854 5,389 Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 15,699 12,904 30,292 24,887 Professional fees 7,134 5,183 14,742 10,274 Other, net 5,402 4,060 11,028 8,365 Depreciation 9,977 8,438 19,353 16,450 Amortization of intangible assets 39,294 33,410 76,146 65,082 323,164 271,409 630,612 536,271 Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets - - - 633 Bargain purchase (gain) (154 ) - (154 ) (323 ) Finance and other (income) expenses (9,239 ) (371 ) (14,497 ) (844 ) (Increase) decrease in the fair value of equity securities - - (32,789 ) - Finance costs 6,575 6,807 12,764 12,277 (2,818 ) 6,435 (34,676 ) 11,744 Income (loss) before income taxes 51,686 33,344 131,691 69,742 Current income tax expense (recovery) 18,738 13,447 37,485 28,530 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (8,536 ) (7,041 ) (17,407 ) (14,039 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 10,202 6,406 20,079 14,491 Net income (loss) 41,484 26,938 111,612 55,252 Net income (loss) attributable to: Equity holders of Topicus 25,858 17,018 70,669 35,107 Non-controlling interests 15,625 9,920 40,943 20,145 Net income (loss) 41,484 26,938 111,612 55,252 Weighted average shares Basic shares outstanding 83,098,544 82,883,874 83,083,791 82,539,759 Diluted shares outstanding 129,841,819 129,841,819 129,841,819 129,841,819 Earnings (loss) per common share of Topicus Basic 0.31 0.21 0.85 0.43 Diluted 0.31 0.21 0.85 0.43

Topicus.com Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (loss) 41,484 26,938 111,612 55,252 Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss): Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other (9,671 ) 1,244 (8,375 ) 3,170 Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss): Changes in the fair value of equity investments at FVOCI 82,236 - 193,333 - Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax 72,565 1,244 184,958 3,170 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 114,049 28,182 296,570 58,422 Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Equity holders of Topicus 47,866 651 120,085 1,277 Non-controlling interests 24,699 593 64,873 1,894 Total other comprehensive income (loss) 72,565 1,244 184,958 3,170 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Equity holders of Topicus 73,724 17,670 190,754 36,383 Non-controlling interests 40,325 10,513 105,816 22,038 Total comprehensive income (loss) 114,049 28,182 296,570 58,422

Topicus.com Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency) (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Six months ended June 30, 2025 Capital Stock Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interests Total equity Balance at January 1, 2025 39,412 5,584 266,281 311,277 220,119 531,396 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period: Net income (loss) - - 70,669 70,669 40,943 111,612 Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of income tax and changes in the fair value of equity investments at FVOCI - 120,085 - 120,085 64,873 184,958 Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - 120,085 - 120,085 64,873 184,958 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - 120,085 70,669 190,754 105,816 296,570 Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Other movements in non-controlling interests and equity - (0 ) 12 12 18 31 Exchange of Topicus Coop ordinary units held by non-controlling interests to subordinate voting shares of Topicus - - 1,633 1,633 (1,633 ) - Dividends paid to non-controlling interests - - - - (1,632 ) (1,632 ) Balance at June 30, 2025 39,412 125,668 338,596 503,677 322,688 826,365

Topicus.com Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency) (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Six months ended June 30, 2024 Capital Stock Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interests Total equity Balance at January 1, 2024 39,412 2,390 297,382 339,185 253,299 592,483 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period: Net income (loss) - - 35,107 35,107 20,145 55,252 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of income tax - 1,277 - 1,277 1,894 3,170 Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - 1,277 - 1,277 1,894 3,170 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - 1,277 35,107 36,383 22,038 58,422 Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Other movements in non-controlling interests and equity - - (91 ) (91 ) (64 ) (155 ) Exchange of Topicus Coop ordinary units held by non-controlling interests to subordinate voting shares of Topicus - - 4,235 4,235 (4,235 ) - Dividends paid to shareholders of the Company - - (127,641 ) (127,641 ) - (127,641 ) Return of capital to non-controlling interests - - - - (9,048 ) (9,048 ) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests - - - - (77,188 ) (77,188 ) Balance at June 30, 2024 39,412 3,667 208,991 252,071 184,802 436,873