Arteris, Inc.: Arteris Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP for accelerating semiconductor creation, today announced that the compensation committee of the company's board of directors has granted an aggregate of 109,000 restricted stock units (RSUs) to four newly hired employees as inducement awards under the company's 2022 Employee Inducement Incentive Plan. The grants were made in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The effective RSU grant date was July 31, 2025, and it was approved by the company's board of directors.

About Arteris

Arteris is a global leader in system IP used in semiconductors to accelerate the creation of high-performance, power-efficient silicon. Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and system-on-chip (SoC) integration automation software are used by the world's top semiconductor and technology companies to improve overall performance, engineering productivity, reduce risk, lower costs, and bring complex designs to market faster. Learn more at arteris.com.

