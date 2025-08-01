Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 02.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909953 | ISIN: US4848361014 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
KANSAS CITY LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KANSAS CITY LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
01.08.2025 18:17 Uhr
11 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kansas City Life Insurance Company: Kansas City Life Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kansas City Life Insurance Company recorded a net loss of $28.1 million or $2.90 per share in the second quarter of 2025 compared to net income of $4.7 million or $0.49 per share in the second quarter of 2024. The primary factor in the decrease in net income in the second quarter of 2025 was the establishment of a legal settlement accrual of $35.5 million, net of tax, related to a potential settlement of class action lawsuits.

Excluding this legal settlement accrual, net income would have been $7.5 million or $0.77 per share in the second quarter of 2025. After excluding the legal settlement accrual, the improvement over the second quarter of 2024 included higher investment revenues and lower policyholder benefits, partially offset by a decline in insurance revenues.

We recorded a net loss of $26.2 million or $2.71 per share in the first six months of 2025 compared to net income of $6.3 million or $0.65 per share in the first six months of 2024. The primary factor in the decrease in net income in the first six months of 2025 was the establishment of a legal settlement accrual, as mentioned above.

Excluding this legal settlement accrual, net income would have been $9.3 million or $0.96 per share in the first six months of 2025. After excluding the legal settlement accrual, the increase over the first six months of 2024 was primarily due to lower policyholder benefits. Partially offsetting this were decreases in insurance revenues and investment revenues.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company (OTCQX: KCLI) was established in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri. The Company's primary business is providing financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. The Company operates in 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.kclife.com.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

(amounts in thousands, except share data)


Quarter Ended
June 30


Six Months Ended

June 30


2025


2024


2025


2024

Revenues

$

122,299


$

122,512


$

241,274


$

249,820

Net income (loss)

$

(28,073)


$

4,735


$

(26,197)


$

6,289

Net income (loss) per share,

basic and diluted

$

(2.90)


$

0.49


$

(2.71)


$

0.65

Dividends paid

$

0.14


$

0.14


$

0.28


$

0.28

Average number of shares outstanding


9,683,414



9,683,414



9,683,414



9,683,414













SOURCE Kansas City Life Insurance Company

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.