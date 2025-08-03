Anzeige
Mehr »
Sonntag, 03.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
03.08.2025 16:02 Uhr
172 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Venture Medical LLC: Venture Medical Position on CMS and MAC Skin Substitute Proposals

Venture Medical, LCC is sharing our position on the CY2026 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule and our future recommendations.

MISSOULA, MT / ACCESS Newswire / August 3, 2025 / The proposed changes to skin substitute reimbursement and coverage in the CY2026 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (PFS) and Future Effective Local Coverage Determinations (LCDs) are unprecedented and have sparked alarm across the advanced wound care community-particularly among mobile and office-based providers. These proposals, while nominally aimed at consistency and cost control, are based on flawed assumptions and methodologies that will result in reduced access, disrupted clinical practice, and long-term harm to patients and innovation. At Venture Medical we have been working for many months to help chart a course from the current unsustainable system to one which is rational and workable for patients, providers, industry and CMS. As many of you are preparing your comments on these policies, we wanted to share a summary of the direction in which we think the wound care community should be pushing. If you would like to discuss further, please reach out to us.

Venture Medical's Position in the CY2026 PFS

Venture Medical's Position in the CY2026 PFS

Rescind the Future Effective LCDs

  • Originally designed to control cost-now redundant after CMS pricing reform.

  • Restrictive product selection harms access, limits clinician choice, and stifles innovation.

  • Sole reliance on RCTs ignores the value of real-world evidence (RWE) and other valid evidence.

  • Especially harmful for wounds like VLUs, PUs and surgical wounds where RCTs are limited or impractical.

  • Proposed update cycles span years-unworkable for a dynamic clinical field.

Recommendations for the Future:

  • Support Clinical Flexibility

    • Products billed "incident to" clinician services should be selected by the clinician like other incident-to items.

    • Clinicians are best positioned to select appropriate products based on evidence, experience, and patient need.

    • Blocking new products from the market discourages new product innovation and restricts access

    • Incentivize evidence development with enhanced payments instead.

    • Arbitrary 8-application cap is not evidence-based and should also be removed.

  • Call for a National, Uniform LCD Framework

    • Establish consistent rules and documentation standards across all wound types.

    • Avoid regional disparities and overly prescriptive policies-maximize clinical flexibility for providers.

  • Replace ASP Model with a Higher Fixed-Fee Rate

    • ASP-based pricing is highly variable ($7-$13,117/cm²), unpredictable, and misaligned with clinical value.

    • Tiered reimbursement creates artificial hierarchies not tied to comparative outcomes.

    • Preferred model for 2026: single flat fee (e.g., $600-$1000/cm²) based on economic modeling

  • Fix Reimbursement Rates

    • CMS used only HOPD data-other sites of care must be included in rate calculations.

    • Accurate modeling supports a base rate of $550-$711/cm².

    • Raise non-facility physician application fees to >$500 for equity across care settings

    • Moderate overzealous audit activity

  • Support Innovation with Evidence-Based Enhancements

    • Establish favorable payment enhancements for products which can demonstrate high comparative effectiveness via RCT or RWE - similar to pass-through concept

    • Push for birth tissue product legislation tied to 2025 Health Services Bill.

    • Reformed biologics pathway for future tissue products.

Contact Information

Carey Brandenburg
Director of Marketing & Communications
careyb@venturemedical1.com
800-881-1809

.

SOURCE: Venture Medical LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/venture-medical-position-on-cms-and-mac-skin-substitute-proposals-1055829

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.