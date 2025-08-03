Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
03.08.2025 18:38 Uhr
Black Book Research: Top Client-Rated Healthcare Supply Chain Tech Vendors Announced Ahead of AHRMM25 Conference

30 Category Leaders named in Black Book Research's 12th Annual Healthcare Supply Chain Management User Surveys

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / August 3, 2025 / Black Book Research today announces the top-performing supply chain management technology vendors in U.S. healthcare for 2025. Released ahead of the opening of AHRMM25, the industry's leading healthcare supply chain conference, the results are drawn from the firm's independent, crowdsourced survey of 1,744 validated participants across 1,036 provider organizations.

This year's 12th annual Black Book survey focused on vendor performance across 30 unique supply chain and purchasing technology categories. Participants rated solution providers against 18 qualitative Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), including strategic alignment, innovation, system scalability, integration, and overall user satisfaction.

Top Vendors Demonstrating Consistent Excellence

Ninety seven unique supply chain tech vendors received evaluations in the eight month sweeping surveys. Several vendors achieved distinction in multiple categories, reflecting their strength in providing comprehensive, high-performing platforms:

  • Vizient was the highest-ranking vendor in seven categories, including Best Overall Healthcare Supply Chain IT Vendor, Procurement Automation, Clinical-Value Decisioning, and GPO Support. Vizient also led in Diversity Sourcing and Analytics, signaling its cross-functional performance across sourcing, spend visibility, and value optimization.

  • TECSYS earned three #1 rankings, including Best Modular Cloud-Native Architecture, Real-Time Inventory Visibility, and top performer in enabling supply chain innovation across diverse care settings.

  • GHX took top honors in Risk Management and Internal Logistics, underscoring its value in operational resilience and business continuity planning.

  • Workday, Cardinal Health, Omnicell, Casechek, TRIOSE, and AWS Healthcare Cloud also received recognition as category leaders, each aligning with specialized needs such as ERP, MMIS, medication supply chain, surgical tray optimization, logistics, and cybersecure infrastructure.

2025 Healthcare Supply Chain Technology Category Leaders

  • Best Overall Healthcare Supply Chain IT Vendor: Vizient

  • Top ERP Platform for Supply Chain Management: Workday

  • Best Modular Cloud-Native Supply Chain Architecture: TECSYS

  • Top Platform for Integrated Delivery Networks (IDNs): Vizient

  • Best Procurement Automation & eSourcing Platform: Vizient

  • AI-Driven Predictive Procurement & Contract Optimization Platform: Vizient

  • Clinical-Value Integrated Supply Chain Decisioning Platform: Vizient

  • Best Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) Support Platform: Vizient

  • Best Materials Management Information System (MMIS): Cardinal Health

  • Top Point-of-Use Inventory Management System: LogiQuip

  • Surgical Implant Cost Containment & Tray Optimization Platform: Casechek

  • IoT-Enabled Inventory Automation Innovator: AMPAworks

  • Real-Time Inventory Visibility & Demand-Sensing Platform: TECSYS

  • Medication & Dispensing Supply Chain Platform: Omnicell

  • Lean Healthcare Logistics Partner: TRIOSE, Inc.

  • Healthcare Transportation Management System (TMS): MedSpeed

  • Internal Supply Chain Logistics Management Platform: GHX

  • Top Healthcare Supply Chain Analytics Platform: Vizient

  • Innovation in Process Mining & Workflow Optimization: Celonis, Inc.

  • AI-Enabled Supply Chain Forecasting & Simulation Tools: Oracle SCM Cloud

  • Supply Chain Risk Management & Disruption Response Platform: GHX

  • Cybersecure Supply Chain Technology Vendor: AWS Healthcare Cloud

  • Environmental Sustainability Impact Award: BlueBin Inc.

  • Diversity & Equity-Driven Sourcing Platform: Vizient

  • OR-to-Bedside Traceability & Patient Safety Solution: SxanPro

  • Clinical Trial Supply Chain Management Platform: Marken (UPS Healthcare)

  • Post-Acute & Home Health Supply Chain Enablement Platform: Owens & Minor

  • Asset Lifecycle & Capital Equipment Supply Chain Platform: Centurion/TRIMEDX

  • Facilities & Environmental Services Supply Chain Platform: Crothall Healthcare

  • Startup to Watch - Emerging Supply Chain Tech Innovator: ArcheHealth.ai

Each vendor was evaluated using Black Book's 18-point KPI model, with metrics tailored to address the complex demands of healthcare materials management, procurement automation, and clinical supply integration.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research, founded by healthcare industry analyst and author Doug Brown (The Black Book of Outsourcing: How to Manage the Challenges, Changes and Opportunities, Wiley Publishers 2009), is the leading source for crowd-sourced, unbiased performance ratings of healthcare technology and managed services vendors.

Since launching its first supply chain technology survey in 2012, Black Book has gathered insights from more than 34,000 unique supply chain related professionals in the field. The 2025 survey included 5,213 validated ratings from 1,744 participants, spanning senior supply chain officers, CIOs, CFOs, pharmacy logisticians, IT specialists, and procurement and operations leaders from hospitals, IDNs, physician groups, ambulatory centers, and post-acute facilities.

Survey data is unaided, collected independently of vendor sponsorships, and weighted for statistical confidence and consistency across verticals and organization sizes. With a confidence level of 95% and a margin of error of ±2.6%, the 2025 results provide healthcare leaders with credible, actionable benchmarks for vendor selection.

The 18 qualitative KPIs used in this year's evaluation span the full lifecycle of enterprise technology engagement, including:

  1. Strategic Alignment to Organizational Goals

  2. Innovation and Emerging Technology Integration

  3. Customization and Product Flexibility

  4. Ease of Integration and Interface Compatibility

  5. User Experience and Interface Design

  6. Mobile and Remote Accessibility

  7. Deployment and Implementation Success

  8. Training, Knowledge Transfer, and Onboarding

  9. Scalability Across Facilities and Use Cases

  10. System Uptime and Reliability

  11. Real-Time Data Accuracy and Visibility

  12. Data Security, Privacy, and Compliance Readiness

  13. Cost Transparency and Value-Based Pricing

  14. Demonstrable Return on Investment (ROI)

  15. Contract Terms and Accountability

  16. Responsiveness of Vendor Support Services

  17. Strategic Relationship and Cultural Fit

  18. Overall Client and User Satisfaction

Black Book's transparent, vendor-agnostic methodology helps provider organizations identify trusted solutions aligned to their budget, complexity, and clinical alignment goals, especially as healthcare delivery faces unprecedented challenges in workforce, logistics, and digital transformation.

Media Contact:
Black Book Research Press Office
research@blackbookmarketresearch.com
800-863-7590
www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Black Book Research



