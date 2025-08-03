Black Book Research: Top Client-Rated Healthcare Supply Chain Tech Vendors Announced Ahead of AHRMM25 Conference

30 Category Leaders named in Black Book Research's 12th Annual Healthcare Supply Chain Management User Surveys

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / August 3, 2025 / Black Book Research today announces the top-performing supply chain management technology vendors in U.S. healthcare for 2025. Released ahead of the opening of AHRMM25, the industry's leading healthcare supply chain conference, the results are drawn from the firm's independent, crowdsourced survey of 1,744 validated participants across 1,036 provider organizations.

This year's 12th annual Black Book survey focused on vendor performance across 30 unique supply chain and purchasing technology categories. Participants rated solution providers against 18 qualitative Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), including strategic alignment, innovation, system scalability, integration, and overall user satisfaction.

Top Vendors Demonstrating Consistent Excellence

Ninety seven unique supply chain tech vendors received evaluations in the eight month sweeping surveys. Several vendors achieved distinction in multiple categories, reflecting their strength in providing comprehensive, high-performing platforms:

Vizient was the highest-ranking vendor in seven categories , including Best Overall Healthcare Supply Chain IT Vendor, Procurement Automation, Clinical-Value Decisioning, and GPO Support. Vizient also led in Diversity Sourcing and Analytics, signaling its cross-functional performance across sourcing, spend visibility, and value optimization.

TECSYS earned three #1 rankings , including Best Modular Cloud-Native Architecture, Real-Time Inventory Visibility, and top performer in enabling supply chain innovation across diverse care settings.

GHX took top honors in Risk Management and Internal Logistics , underscoring its value in operational resilience and business continuity planning.

Workday, Cardinal Health, Omnicell, Casechek, TRIOSE, and AWS Healthcare Cloud also received recognition as category leaders, each aligning with specialized needs such as ERP, MMIS, medication supply chain, surgical tray optimization, logistics, and cybersecure infrastructure.

2025 Healthcare Supply Chain Technology Category Leaders

Best Overall Healthcare Supply Chain IT Vendor : Vizient

Top ERP Platform for Supply Chain Management : Workday

Best Modular Cloud-Native Supply Chain Architecture : TECSYS

Top Platform for Integrated Delivery Networks (IDNs) : Vizient

Best Procurement Automation & eSourcing Platform : Vizient

AI-Driven Predictive Procurement & Contract Optimization Platform : Vizient

Clinical-Value Integrated Supply Chain Decisioning Platform : Vizient

Best Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) Support Platform : Vizient

Best Materials Management Information System (MMIS) : Cardinal Health

Top Point-of-Use Inventory Management System : LogiQuip

Surgical Implant Cost Containment & Tray Optimization Platform : Casechek

IoT-Enabled Inventory Automation Innovator : AMPAworks

Real-Time Inventory Visibility & Demand-Sensing Platform : TECSYS

Medication & Dispensing Supply Chain Platform : Omnicell

Lean Healthcare Logistics Partner : TRIOSE, Inc.

Healthcare Transportation Management System (TMS) : MedSpeed

Internal Supply Chain Logistics Management Platform : GHX

Top Healthcare Supply Chain Analytics Platform : Vizient

Innovation in Process Mining & Workflow Optimization : Celonis, Inc.

AI-Enabled Supply Chain Forecasting & Simulation Tools : Oracle SCM Cloud

Supply Chain Risk Management & Disruption Response Platform : GHX

Cybersecure Supply Chain Technology Vendor : AWS Healthcare Cloud

Environmental Sustainability Impact Award : BlueBin Inc.

Diversity & Equity-Driven Sourcing Platform : Vizient

OR-to-Bedside Traceability & Patient Safety Solution : SxanPro

Clinical Trial Supply Chain Management Platform : Marken (UPS Healthcare)

Post-Acute & Home Health Supply Chain Enablement Platform : Owens & Minor

Asset Lifecycle & Capital Equipment Supply Chain Platform : Centurion/TRIMEDX

Facilities & Environmental Services Supply Chain Platform : Crothall Healthcare

Startup to Watch - Emerging Supply Chain Tech Innovator: ArcheHealth.ai

Each vendor was evaluated using Black Book's 18-point KPI model, with metrics tailored to address the complex demands of healthcare materials management, procurement automation, and clinical supply integration.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research, founded by healthcare industry analyst and author Doug Brown (The Black Book of Outsourcing: How to Manage the Challenges, Changes and Opportunities, Wiley Publishers 2009), is the leading source for crowd-sourced, unbiased performance ratings of healthcare technology and managed services vendors.

Since launching its first supply chain technology survey in 2012, Black Book has gathered insights from more than 34,000 unique supply chain related professionals in the field. The 2025 survey included 5,213 validated ratings from 1,744 participants, spanning senior supply chain officers, CIOs, CFOs, pharmacy logisticians, IT specialists, and procurement and operations leaders from hospitals, IDNs, physician groups, ambulatory centers, and post-acute facilities.

Survey data is unaided, collected independently of vendor sponsorships, and weighted for statistical confidence and consistency across verticals and organization sizes. With a confidence level of 95% and a margin of error of ±2.6%, the 2025 results provide healthcare leaders with credible, actionable benchmarks for vendor selection.

The 18 qualitative KPIs used in this year's evaluation span the full lifecycle of enterprise technology engagement, including:

Strategic Alignment to Organizational Goals Innovation and Emerging Technology Integration Customization and Product Flexibility Ease of Integration and Interface Compatibility User Experience and Interface Design Mobile and Remote Accessibility Deployment and Implementation Success Training, Knowledge Transfer, and Onboarding Scalability Across Facilities and Use Cases System Uptime and Reliability Real-Time Data Accuracy and Visibility Data Security, Privacy, and Compliance Readiness Cost Transparency and Value-Based Pricing Demonstrable Return on Investment (ROI) Contract Terms and Accountability Responsiveness of Vendor Support Services Strategic Relationship and Cultural Fit Overall Client and User Satisfaction

Black Book's transparent, vendor-agnostic methodology helps provider organizations identify trusted solutions aligned to their budget, complexity, and clinical alignment goals, especially as healthcare delivery faces unprecedented challenges in workforce, logistics, and digital transformation.

Media Contact:

Black Book Research Press Office

research@blackbookmarketresearch.com

800-863-7590

www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/top-client-rated-healthcare-supply-chain-tech-vendors-announced-ahead-1055282