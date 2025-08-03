Anzeige
03.08.2025 22:02 Uhr
New to The Street TV Commercial Campaigns Achieve Millions of Views with 87% Average Completion Rate

Cross-platform synergy across NTTS TV, cable, social media, and NewsOut video press release amplification is delivering record-breaking visibility for public companies

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / August 3, 2025 / New to The Street, the nationally recognized financial television platform, is redefining public company visibility with its high-performance commercial campaigns, now averaging millions of views and achieving an industry-leading 87% average view completion rate. By fusing national TV broadcasting, cable airtime, YouTube distribution, social media amplification, and its expanding partnership with NewsOut, the platform delivers one of the most effective multi-channel strategies in financial media today.

A standout example is ARRIVE AI ($ARAI), which garnered over 566,000 views on YouTube for its campaign featured on New to The Street TV.
View the segment: https://youtu.be/m1T_6WCVjPo?si=pPxTYW8wQQC3qWAw

Other high-performing campaigns include:

  • PetVivo SPRYNG - https://youtu.be/E3Je85PKvgc?si=-krssigLsyt7MGuo

  • Roadzen ($RDZN) - https://youtu.be/aD3yazNtb1M?si=DUWVlRTPdyZoDTPL

  • Acurx Pharmaceuticals ($ACXP) - https://youtu.be/3U--JarssP0?si=mdlCYK4CDLRW5M7U

  • Synergy CHC ($SNYR) - https://youtu.be/HtLHS6tjo4c?si=JlvoX0nEgPygG8J9

Each of these campaigns was fully produced and managed in-house by New to The Street, ensuring consistent branding, high production value, and seamless integration across all media channels.

"We are seeing the cross-platform approach we use for TV commercials-by combining our linear TV shows, cable placements, YouTube distribution, and social media channels-as an extreme advantage for our clients," said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street. "The results have been astonishing. And now, with our growing partnership with NewsOut, we're extending that impact through a smart, scalable video PR engine that delivers immediate traction with measurable ROI."

The Cross-Platform Media Engine Includes:

  • Broadcast exposure on Bloomberg, Fox Business, and syndicated regional cable

  • YouTube distribution to over 3.2 million subscribers

  • Social amplification across LinkedIn, Twitter (X), Instagram, and Facebook

  • Earned media pickup by ABC, NBC, and CBS affiliates

  • Iconic outdoor visibility across Times Square billboards and NYC Financial District

  • NewsOut partnership enabling rapid video press release syndication across financial media and investor channels

About New to The Street

With more than 600 episodes produced, New to The Street is one of the longest-running U.S. financial television programs. Broadcasting nationwide on Bloomberg, Fox Business, and more, it delivers long-form interviews, short-form commercials, and integrated exposure across digital, social, and outdoor platforms. All creative and commercial production is managed fully in-house, ensuring brand alignment, speed to market, and media ROI.

About NewsOut

NewsOut is a next-generation video press release platform built to amplify company news through professional production, YouTube distribution, financial media partnerships, social amplification, and targeted investor email blasts. As a strategic partner of New to The Street, NewsOut extends client campaigns to broader financial audiences with measurable impact.

https://youtube.com/@newsoutchannel?si=IImxJQQn_1mgAPKR

For more information, visit: www.NewToTheStreet.com
Media Contact: Grace@NewToTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street



